Australia’s Most Iconic Face Gets A REVLON Makeover, Via Emotive

In celebration of International Lipstick Day and in support of the charity ‘Look Good Feel Better’, Australia’s most iconic, #1 lipstick brand, has given Luna Park’s iconic face a stunning REVLON makeover.

The campaign, created by independent agency Emotive, is designed to amplify Revlon’s brand presence, leveraging the Live Boldly brand ethos in the most unexpected of ways. It unfolds through a narrative across social media, influencers, earned media, and live brand experiences.

“REVLON is Australia’s #1 lipstick brand with a century long history of celebrating with purpose. International Lipstick Day provided the perfect opportunity to bring together an iconic brand, an iconic location, an iconic ambassador – all for a good cause, with $2 from every Super Lustrous lipstick sold at Chemist Warehouse donated to our long-standing charity, Look Good Feel Better,” said REVLON ANZ head of marketing, Amy Kingon Smith.

It all commenced at dawn on Monday with a photo opportunity for lipstick lovers via a giant 5.5m replica of Australia’s favourite Super Lustrous lipstick on Sydney’s harbourside with REVLON ambassador Delta Goodrem surprising morning commuters with Super Lustrous Lipstick handouts.

However, the day’s standout moment was an unmissable brand activation, featuring Australia’s most iconic lipstick giving Luna Park’s iconic face a stunning Revlon makeover. Through projection mapping, animated sequences showcased five distinct makeup looks inspired by Australia’s favourite Super Lustrous lipstick shades, transforming the iconic entrance of Luna Park.

“This campaign is the epitome of pure joy: in the creation; the experience; the effect it had on all who interacted with it; and the good it will do. I’m also a sucker for a makeover reveal, creating one at such an epic scale was *mwah*,” said Kat Topp, creative director at Emotive.

The day culminated with REVLON’s first Australian ambassador, Delta Goodrem performing at a glittering twilight red-carpet VIP event and talking about her inspiring work for the Delta Goodrem Foundation in support of Look Good Feel Better. The event was MC’d by Maria Thattil and attended by REVLON’s Bold Beauty ambassadors in addition to a leading line-up of celebrity faces.

“This occasion provides Revlon with a moment to celebrate the power of lipstick, with the launch of 12 new shades, which reinforces our position as Australia’s favourite lipstick brand – and mark our ambition for the future to remain as clear market leader,” said Lucy Robinson, marketing manager, REVLON.