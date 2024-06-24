CMO’s To Watch: The Little Joys Behind Michelle Rowling’s Thrilling Life At Luna Park

As the head of sales and marketing at one of the oldest and most iconic amusement parks in the country, Michelle Rowling’s work life is all excitement and adventure all the time. But when the lights go out, and the last clown has stopped juggling for the night, Rowling settles into a much more relaxing home life with her two children.

Welcome back to ‘CMOs To Watch‘. Once a month, we look beyond the biggest marketing bosses in Australia and the world to focus on emerging leaders and under-the-radar brands.

Rowling sat down with B&T to unpack the behind-the-scenes plans to make Luna Park Australia’s top experience destination and how she finds joy and frivolity outside of the workplace.

B&T: What three things would you take to a desert island?

Rowling:

Instant Coffee – can not live without

Dry Rosé to help pass the time and find the humour in the situation

Mum’s homemade shortbread – a reminder from home to keep me sane!

B&T: Favourite album, movie and book?

Rowling: Truman Show and Gogglebox

B&T: What is your passion outside of work?

Rowling: Entertaining and relaxing in the pool with our 2 children

B&T: If you weren’t a CMO, what would you be doing?

Rowling: Barista – I’d love nothing more than making coffee, talking to people and making everyone’s day a little more optimistic with the kind gesture of a good coffee.

B&T: What was your favourite campaign of all time?

Rowling: Pizza Hut’s Tim Shaw commercial circa 1996

B&T: What is your brand’s top priority for the next 12 months?

Rowling: Luna Park Sydney is set to become Australia’s top experience destination – a precinct perfect for all who dare to escape into the fun, magic and frivolity. The fusion of nostalgia and heritage meeting world-class technology and entertainment offerings is nothing short of miraculous and I am truly delighted to be just a very small part of Luna Park’s next chapter.

B&T: What channel excites you the most, and how do you split your marketing budgets between long/short and channel mix?

Rowling: The channel that has been impressing me the most in my current role is social media. From the impact of paid campaigns with their strong return and impressive attribution, through to the instant gratification of user-generated content and organic material going viral. We’ve come a long way since the ‘thumbs up’ icon of the early 2000s – the intensity that a carefully curated social media presence can deliver still inspires me to do more and learn more in this space. It’s ever-changing, and I think it’s the willingness of the team at Luna Park to truly engage with our digital presence that is cultivating the ultimate guest experience beyond the Park.

Our marketing budget is centred around a strong, proven, always-on approach, driving year-round consideration of Luna Park. Of course, seasonality, holidays and attraction launches all play a strong part into how our more short-term budgets are calculated. There’s always something to plan for, while there’s a late-breaking opportunity also happening.

B&T: What is the biggest challenge you currently face in the marketplace?

Rowling: At Luna Park Sydney, our biggest challenge is clear and ongoing – share of wallet. Discretionary expenditure is tightening at every level – and we appreciate that as much as a day out with family and friends is desired or even needed, the costs can stack up. At Luna Park, we are continuously striving to ensure that we are accessible and reasonable for all Guests. We are continuously challenging ourselves to do better in this space – from food and merchandise to experiences and ticketing. We’ve introduced various ticketing types, bundling and of course booking early to save – all while not increasing our unlimited ride pass price for many years.

I always encourage our teams to think of expenditure being outlaid by guests as 4-6 people from 1 wallet. Then add transport! We have to plan for Guests visiting us to make memories and have an incredible time, and ensure that whether that’s the complete Lunaverse experience or just a single ride and an ice cream, all of our teams have to provide an exceptional experience at every touchpoint to prove worthy of the investment our Guests have chosen to make with us. Furthermore, we have to keep working to deliver world-class and premium experience offerings that will ensure we are the destination of choice every time an opportunity for amusement arises.

B&T: What campaign are you most proud of?

Rowling: One of my first ever campaigns from very early in my career – News Corp partnered with Virgin Australia nationally in 2009 to achieve the Guiness World Record for ‘mile high karaoke’ with the Black-Eyed-Peas. From the empty decalled plane that felt like a private jet to flying in winners from every state to give them such an incredible experience of a lifetime. We achieved national press and TV coverage of a wild idea that turned into reality… All before TikTok.

Initially, I was merely the Marketing Assistant completing the administrative requirements of a national press-based competition—terms and conditions, an SMS line, artwork, and the like. Next minute, I am on board coordinating 20 winners, singing with the Black Eyed Peas and LMFAO—an end-to-end campaign I still recite with a smile.

B&T: Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Rowling: Honestly, where I am now in life – appreciating my role, enjoying the effort I place into my career, and continuing to demonstrate to my kids that with drive, passion and hard work, nothing is impossible.