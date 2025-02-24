TV Ratings (23/02/2025): MAFS Smashes Sunday Ratings, Supercars Start Strong But Run Out Of Steam

Nine’s Married At First Sight juggernaut continues to dominate prime time, attracting 3.3 million viewers with an average audience north of 2 million.

That is a phenomenally large TV audience for a non-sports event. Sunday night’s episode featured one of the husbands putting his wife in a headlock and one couple choosing to leave.

It helped Nine secure the three largest TV audiences of Sunday with Nine News Sunday and 60 Minutes each pulling more than 2 million sets of eyeballs.

Seven had the next three top programs, with Australian Idol attracting a strong audience of 1.94 million viewers with an average audience of 986,000. The Hunters, which investigates unsolved crimes, attracted 1.45 million viewers.

Seven’s coverage of the Supercars season attracted 1.1 million viewers but its average audience dropped to 374,000.

Sunday’s top 20 TV programs