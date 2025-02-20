NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (19/02/2025): Nine’s Big Miracles Pulls Large Audience On The Back Of MAFS

More than 1.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the heart-racing moment Christie and Perry’s ‘natural’ birth plan was almost derailed on Nine’s Big Miracles.

The program posted an average audience of 609,000 viewers, who would have seen that the obstetric emergency was averted with a repositioning procedure.

Once the bundle of joy was delivered, a nurse described the child as a “cheeky boy”.

Cheeky boys were also on show in the prime time juggernaut Married at First Sight, which attracted 2.87 million viewers and a whopping average audience of 1.8 million. Both Nine programs won the coveted 25-54 demo.

News aside, Seven’s top performing programs were the 1% Club UK and Home & Away, with both attracting around 1.3 million viewers.

Ten’s Australian Survivor also had a strong showing with nearly one million tuning in and an average audience of 486,000.

Here are the top 20 programs for Wednesday

