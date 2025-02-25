TV Ratings (24/2/25): Adrian’s Sister Brands His Wife Awhina ‘Trash’ In Explosive MAFS Family & Friends Union

Last night, Family and Friends Week kicked off on episode 18 of Married at First Sight (MAFS) where the couples’ loved ones visit to hear all about what’s been going on. The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,961,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,833,000 for Nine.

Also on Nine, A Current Affair obtained shocking footage of the company’s owner Daniele Maisano showing him ripping off customers. The episode raked in a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,946,000.

Over on Seven, Monday’s episode of Australian Idol saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,705,000.

On Channel 10, Australian Survivor had a Total TV National Reach of 973,000.

On MAFS, couple Awhina and Adrian welcome their family members and friends, with Awhina feeling apprehensive.

Adrian’s twin sisters Elita and Nikola say they’re the type of family who will back each other up no matter what, and they immediately launch into a grilling of Awhina.

It is soon broken up by the arrival of Awhina’s twin, Cleo, who thinks her sister deserves better.

Adrian’s family thinks Awhina is focusing too much on the negatives, which has Cleo leaping to her sister’s defense.

Awhina says one of the experiment’s new participants has asked her more about her life and son in just a few days than Adrian has since their wedding.

But Adrian had purposefully not been asking her about her son, because she’d told him on their honeymoon that she would open up about him when she was ready.

Awhina says she has been bringing him up recently, prompting Adrian’s friend Jasmin to say “You would hope so”.

Cleo takes this as a slight on Awhina’s parenting and things erupt.

“How f–king dare you,” she rages.

“They are not good enough to be in my life, he is definitely not good enough to be in my nephew’s life,” Cleo screams, before pointing at Adrian adding: “I’ll never, ever, EVER let him meet my nephew”.

“We don’t like people who are this aggressive,” one of Adrian’s sisters said before the trio decided to leave.