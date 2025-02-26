TV Ratings (25/2/25): MAFS Family & Friends Week Stirs Up More Drama & Tony Drops Surprise Bombshell On Morena

Last night, Married at First Sight (MAFS) was back with its second day of Family and Friends Week and the drama seemingly has no plans on halting. The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,799,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,791,000 for Nine.

The couples whose Family and Friends Week meet-ups went well are thriving – especially Jacqui and Ryan, who have worked on shrine to themselves inside their apartment.

Carina and Paul met up with his best friend and sister, and her sister and aunt.

Cheeky wedding guest Aunt Maria is back and she’s got some X-rated questions to ask!

“So, obviously you sleep together…” she says. “The sex life is good?”

They do, it is, and Aunt Maria can leave lunch feeling content, with Paul shocked by her cheeky question.

Over with Morena and Tony, they hope a catch-up with friends can reignite their spark.

While Tony claimed they’re all good, Morena was more frank.

“It’s really tough,” she said.

He says he’s looking for the fun, vibrant Morena he met on their wedding day.

“Tony, you were gutted when you found out I was 57,” she said.

Her friends pull him aside for a private chat and he drops a surprise. Tony wants a child!

“It’s taken me a while to think about it, to register in my head what I really, really want,” he said.

Later, he sat down and told Morena, and she does not believe him. She wishes he could just say he’s just not that into her, because this “sweet little story” has made her lose respect for him.

Also on Nine, A Current Affair shared the harrowing details of the Brisbane cult that withheld diabetes medication from eight-year-old Elizabeth Struhs, who suffered for days before she passed away. Her parents, brother and 11 other members of “the Saints” group gathered around her to hold a vigil and pray as Elizabeth’s health rapidly deteriorated.

More than three years after Elizabeth died at her family’s home west of Brisbane, the 14 church group members are due to be sentenced for manslaughter today.

The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,868,000.

Over on Seven, The Chase saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,252,000.

Channel 10‘s Australian Survivor Tuesday night episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,025,000.