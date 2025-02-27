TV Ratings (26/2/2025): MAFS Comes To Blows

It all kicked off last night on Nine’s Married At First Sight, with Paul punching a hole in the wall of his and new wife Carina’s apartment.

Paul’s outburst followed Carina’s revelation that she had slept with an unnamed famous rapper.

“Last night, Paul and I were coming back from a day out with Jeff and Rhi in the Uber,” Carina said.

“And in the Uber, I was putting on music. And I put on a song and I made the comment that I’ve slept with this rapper.”

“Paul got offended by it and felt disrespected in how I said it,” she says. “He was quite upset. And instantly I was like, ‘I’m so sorry’.”

At home, she tried cuddling him but he was still annoyed. She rolled over in bed and prepared to sleep.

“And that’s when he got really angry and punched the wall,” she says. “It escalated really quickly. And I was just in shock. And he left.”

Paul later returned, sobbing and saying he was ashamed and remorseful.

“I’m sorry! I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry! I should’ve never reacted that way! I promise you that’ll never happen again! I was so angry at that comment in the cab. I felt so uncomfortable and disrespected. I felt like an idiot.”

Audiences continue to be enthralled by Nine’s show, with it receiving a total TV reach of 1.23 million and an average audience of 866,000. It had a huge BVOD average of 326,000, too.

Over on Seven, Home and Away was the star. It raked in a reach of 381,000, an average audience of 238,000 and a BVOD average of 57,000.

Channel 10’s top performer was The Dog House which pulled a reach of 259,000, an average of 109,000 and a BVOD average of 6,000.