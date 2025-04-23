TV Ratings (22/4/25): Albo & Dutton Point To Unanswered Questions In Third Leaders Debate, Bringing Numbers For Nine

Last night, the third leaders’ debate took place inside Channel Nine’s Sydney studios, with media regulation emerging as one of the only areas where the two rivals appeared firmly united. The debate siphoned a Total TV National Reach of 2,128,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,097,000.

With early voting for the federal election on 3 May already underway, Aussies are hearing out their next potential leader, with Albanese and Dutton running out of time to convince a large cohort of undecided voters.

The two leaders were invited to rebuff the “biggest lie” their opponent has pushed during the campaign, leading to an animated back-and-forth in an otherwise flat debate.

Dutton pointed to the $600bn price tag attached to the Coalition’s nuclear reactors and Labor’s “scare campaign,” claiming he would gut Medicare.

Albanese brought up unanswered questions about where the Coalition would cut to fund its proposed nuclear reactors.

The argument returned to Tony Abbott’s ill-fated 2014 budget, which Albanese said ripped $80bn out of health and education funding.

Over on Seven, Farmer Wants a Wife garnered a Total TV National Reach of 1,883,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 893,000 as audiences tuned in for the second episode of season 15.

Farmer Jarrad is already finding himself smitten with one of his ladies. After only two episodes, the first group of people have left the series, and some front-runners have emerged.

Channel 10‘s The Project raked in a Total TV National Reach of 797,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 338,000.