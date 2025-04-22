NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (21/4/25): Geelong Cats Takes Down Hawthorn In Easter Monday Clash, Bringing Numbers For Seven

Fredrika Stigell
Last night, Nine‘s Travel Guides won the ratings, reaching a Total TV National Reach of 1,830,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 892,000. Over on Seven, the AFL saw Geelong Cats beat Hawthorn by seven points.

Seven premiered the latest season of Farmer Wants a Wife, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 1,768,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 941,000.

Geelong prevailed in a classic Easter Monday clash, taking down Hawthorn by seven points in front of a record home crowd in a home and away match (88,746) at the MCG.

The win brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,534,000.

In a dramatic final quarter, the two sides traded blows before Shaun Mannagh rolled through his third goal and the sealer, helping the Cats secure their third consecutive win.

It was Mannagh’s Easter Monday debut, finishing the match with 17 disposals and three goals.

Bailey Smith (28 disposals) found plenty of the footy, Mark Blicavs (15 disposals, five intercepts) and Lawson Humphries (seven intercepts) dominated down back, while Patrick Dangerfield (three goals) once again impressed up forward.

Farmer Wants A Wife saw Farmer Tom, Farmer Thomas, Farmer Jarrad and Farmer Corey meeting the women who would be competing for their hearts, but audiences noticed the lack of diversity on the show, a topic which has been a constant discussion over the years, and this year, fans are especially sad to see a lack of different ages and body shapes. Viewers have slammed the show for its “zero diversity”.

Travel Guides saw the guides visit the Big Apple. Joining him on the trip was his wife Janetta, duo Matt and Brett, best mates Kev and Teng, besties Karly and Bri and the Fren Family.

“It’s the most exciting city in the world,” said Kevin. “It’s sexy, alive, electric, fun, it’s in your face, it’s brilliant”.

Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

