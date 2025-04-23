“We Won’t Budge”: Albanese & Dutton Unify On Digital Regulation Amid Heated Debate

In a rare moment of bipartisanship during last night’s federal election debate, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton found common ground on two of the most contentious issues in the digital age: holding tech giants accountable for paying for Australian news content and protecting children from social media harm.

With the third leaders’ debate taking place inside Channel Nine’s Sydney studios — and the death of Pope Francis momentarily pausing campaigning — media regulation emerged as one of the only areas where the two rivals appeared firmly united.

Nine’s political editor Charles Croucher asked both leaders for their stance on the News Media Bargaining Code, Australia’s world-first policy forcing digital platforms to compensate local publishers for use of their content. It’s a policy that has become a diplomatic flashpoint following former US President Donald Trump’s decision to reimpose sweeping global tariffs, including a pointed swipe at Australia’s digital regulations.

But both leaders made it clear: Australia won’t be backing down.

“We won’t budge”

“This is why we put it in place,” Albanese said of the code, defending its value and Australia’s resolve in the face of U.S. pressure. “When the Trump administration have raised that as one of the issues that they’re concerned about, we have not budged — like we won’t budge on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, like we won’t budge on our bio protections, and therefore the ag sector as well.”

Peter Dutton, whose party introduced the original framework for the code while in government, quickly affirmed bipartisan support: “I think on this, we can find common ground on a unity ticket. When we’re in government, we introduced the scheme and provided support to journalism that provides equity in the relationship.”

The comments are especially timely given the mounting tension between Canberra and Washington over Australia’s regulatory framework. The latest U.S. Trade Representative’s Foreign Trade Barriers report criticised the Albanese government’s News Bargaining Incentive — a policy that strengthens the code by penalising platforms that fail to strike deals with publishers — as a threat to American digital interests.

But for both sides of politics, the message is clear: safeguarding Australian media is not up for negotiation.

Bipartisan support for world-leading child safety rules

The leaders’ unity extended to another flashpoint in Australia’s tech regulation playbook: the under-16 social media ban, which will come into effect later this year. In an era of growing global concern about the mental health impacts of social media on young users, Australia’s legislation is being deemed one of the most ambitious in the world.

Peter Dutton didn’t mince words when discussing the risks children face online.

“They just see our kids as a commodity, as a profit line online. We’ve worked really hard to hold those companies to account, to provide a safer place online, and to make sure that the big media companies treat our kids with respect according to the law,” Dutton said. “It’s not this lawless zoo where our kids have been groomed or asked for photos, identities being stolen”.

In response, Albanese backed in the bipartisan legislation his government spearheaded.

“At the risk of bipartisanship breaking out,” he quipped. “The social media ban that Australia is implementing with bipartisan support is world-leading… Social media has a social responsibility, and we are very firm on that”.

The comments reflect growing momentum behind Australia’s broader effort to reclaim sovereignty over its digital landscape, from regulating online content to enforcing local content quotas on streaming platforms.

Trump’s tariffs put digital regulation under new spotlight

The debate came just a few weeks after Prime Minister Albanese condemned Trump’s imposed 10 per cent tariffs on Australian exports, labelling them “totally unwarranted” and “not the act of a friend.” While pledging not to retaliate, Albanese said the government would fight back through diplomatic channels — and made it clear that Australia’s digital regulation, including the News Media Bargaining Code, was non-negotiable.

“We strongly support local content in streaming services, so Australian stories stay on Australian screens,” he said earlier this month, reiterating the importance of the code. “We have no intention of repealing the world-leading legislation that we passed… These are our priorities. We stand up for Australia’s interest.”

That sentiment was echoed again Tuesday night, with both leaders turning their gaze to tech accountability as an issue above party politics.