TV Ratings

TV Ratings (12/03/2025): MAFS, Big Miracle Cap A Strong Night For Nine

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Married at First Sight got heated when a couple discussed their sex life.

Nine’s line up of news, A Current Affair, Married at First Sight (MAFS) and Big Miracles has dominated Wednesday night prime time.

More than 2.8 million viewers tuned in to MAFS, which had an average TV audience of 1.77 million viewers.

In last night’s episode, one of the contestants confronted her husband about his apparently low sex drive, while there were some awkward moments when couples had to read out ‘secret letters’ about their partners.

A Current Affair also attracted an audience north of 1 million, with national reach of 1.74 million and an average audience of 1.08 million.

Seven’s news bulletin was its best performing program with national reach of more than 2 million and an average audience of 1.29 million, while 10 News had national reach of 703,000.

Here are the top 20 programs on Wednesday

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (6/3/2025): MAFS Continues To Dominate Despite Police Looking Into Show
  2. TV Ratings (06/03/2025): Tropical Cyclone Alfred Keeps Eyes Fixed News
  3. TV Ratings (09/03/2025): The MAFS Zoo Loses Two As Lauren & Clint Call It Quits
  4. TV Ratings (11/03/2025): Did MAFS’ Veronica & Eliot Just Deliver Their Pettiest Showdown Yet?
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Bloomreach Expands Its Global Presence Across APAC, Appointing Kris Fagan As Vice President
Paper Moose Resurrects Flappy Bird In New Work For MILKRUN
Supergiant To Illuminate Customs House With Romance Was Born for Vivid Sydney
Agent99 Announces Innovative ‘Food & Beverage Accelerator Program’ As A Way To Give Back To The Hospitality Sector
Register Lost your password?