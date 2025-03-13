TV Ratings (12/03/2025): MAFS, Big Miracle Cap A Strong Night For Nine

Nine’s line up of news, A Current Affair, Married at First Sight (MAFS) and Big Miracles has dominated Wednesday night prime time.

More than 2.8 million viewers tuned in to MAFS, which had an average TV audience of 1.77 million viewers.

In last night’s episode, one of the contestants confronted her husband about his apparently low sex drive, while there were some awkward moments when couples had to read out ‘secret letters’ about their partners.

A Current Affair also attracted an audience north of 1 million, with national reach of 1.74 million and an average audience of 1.08 million.

Seven’s news bulletin was its best performing program with national reach of more than 2 million and an average audience of 1.29 million, while 10 News had national reach of 703,000.

Here are the top 20 programs on Wednesday