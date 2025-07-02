TV Ratings (1/7/25): Tipping Point Wimbledon Special Serves Up Quite The Audience

Last night the Wimbledon special of Tipping Point served up a total audience of 1,754,000 people, crowning it the most popular entertainment program of the night.

The special, which hit a total TV National average audience of 710,000 included three Aussie tennis legends serving up their greatest game ever in an exciting charity round of Nine’s game show.

Tennis legends John Millman, Sam Stosur, and Dylan Alcott all competed to win up to $40,000 for their chosen charities. The episode was filled with high-stakes drops, surprising twists, and plenty of laughs, showcasing the competitive spirit of the tennis stars in a new arena.

Nine’s official broadcast of Wimbledon did quite well itself pulling in a total TV national reach of 1,266,000. Day two was headlined by a clinical win to Serbian Novak Djokovic over French Alexandre Muller which was seen by an average audience of 460,000.

What made the three sets to one victory for the world number six was to play through a stomach issue, which caused him to see the doctor twice throughout the match.

“I went from feeling my absolutely best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes,” said Djokovic.

“Whether it was a stomach bug—I don’t know what it is, but just struggled with that. The energy kind of kicked back after some doctor’s miracle pills and I managed to finish the match on a good note.”

Over on Network 10 and the Projects replacement 10 News+ continues to flop. With a National reach of 743,000 the program just sneaks in to the top 20 programs watched overnight. Interestingly, the total TV National average was 244,000 people, failing to reach the Projects Monday to Friday average of 350,000.