TV Ratings (11/03/2025): Did MAFS’ Veronica & Eliot Just Deliver Their Pettiest Showdown Yet?

MAFS Feedback Week has delivered its fair share of awkward moments, but nothing quite as explosive as the Veronica and Eliot showdown that delivered an impressive total TV national reach of 2,841,000 and an average of 1,710,000.

While some couples used their partner swaps as a way to reflect, bond, and maybe even squeeze in a morning workout (looking at you, Jacqui and Jeff), Veronica seemed to use hers as an extended audition for a new husband—one named Dave.

By the time she and Eliot were reunited, things were already shaky. But when it came time to read honesty letters, it was less of a heartfelt confession and more of a glowing Yelp review of her time with Dave.

According to Veronica, Dave is attentive, thoughtful, and—brace yourself—he even washes dishes. Eliot, ever the romantic, compares her dream relationship to “a restaurant experience,” which, shockingly, she does not take as a compliment.

One “do you think it’s appropriate that you’re patronising me?” later (repeated for emphasis), and suddenly Veronica is yelling, Eliot is slow-clapping, and we have a full-blown implosion.

She storms out. He mockingly awards her an Oscar. And just like that, another MAFS couple is teetering on the edge of destruction.

Meanwhile, Jamie is spiralling after Adrian’s brutal honesty plants a seed of doubt in her mind about Dave’s feelings. Turns out, the seed was a full-grown tree, because when Jamie asks if their lack of intimacy is due to him not being in love, Dave hits her with a soul-crushing “yes.” Ouch.

With hearts shattered and relationships on the brink, tomorrow’s Dinner Party is sure to be a feast of drama. Grab the popcorn!