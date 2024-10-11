TV Ratings 10/10/24: Ricky & Haydn Just Edge Kristian & Mimi In Domain Listing & Buyers Results

Nearly two million of you tuned in to watch Ricky and Haydn beat out Kristian and Mimi as the Domain Listings and Buyers results were revealed on Channel Nine’s The Block yesterday.

Ricky and Haydn won by just a single percentage point, taking home a prize of $50,000. These extra funds will give them some much-needed support as the challenging landscape week looms.

The Block brought in a Total TV Reach of 1.863 million and an average audience of 959,000.

Seven’s Home and Away brought in a reach of 1.393 million and an average of 748,000.

Channel 10’s showing of the Socceroos’ 3-1 win over China brought in a reach of 1.195 million and an average of 456,000. The win leaves the Socceroos second in their World Cup qualification group, tied on points with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain but lagging behind leaders Japan by five points with seven matches remaining. The Socceroos three goals in the game were also the only goals they have scored in the qualification campaign so far.