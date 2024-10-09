TV Ratings (08/10/2024): Tensions Boil As Hellish Week Takes Its Toll On The Block Contestants

The Block did the numbers for Nine again last night, and as teams enter their ninth week on site, some are starting to hit a wall.

With a daunting 17 rooms to deliver across all teams, this week has been playfully deemed “Hellway week”. This challenge comes after a demanding Living and Dining Week, which saw frontrunners Kristian and Mimi fall behind, leaving them in desperate need of a second wind.

House 1, led by sisters Maddy and Charlotte, faces a “disaster” when a miscommunication threatens their elaborate mezzanine redesign. Although they received approval from Foreman Dan, it initially seems they will need to scrap their plans. “We may as well scrap the whole thing,” Maddy says tearfully. But after a tense few hours, a compromise is reached, allowing the project to move forward. “Thank goodness for that, but that was a very stressful few hours,” Maddy admits.

House 5, however, is struggling more than most. With their worksite shut down by Foreman Dan due to cleanliness issues, Kristian’s frustration boils over, leading to a heated argument with Mimi. The strain is evident as both tell each other to “Do better.”

As The Block marathon continues, the stress is pushing relationships and creativity to the brink, with Hellway Week only just beginning. The drama did the numbers for Nine as usual delivering a total TV national reach of 1,984,000 and a national average audience of 1,070,000.

Over on Seven, it was My Kitchen Rules that did the numbers, serving a national average audience of 915,000 as Hannah and Lawrence’s Instant Restaurant scored 53 out of 110, leaving the couple at the bottom of the leaderboard and at risk of elimination.