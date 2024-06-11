NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (10/06/2024): Sport Does The Numbers As Olympics Edge Closer

It was a huge night for sport in TV land with the Australian Swimming Trials Finals taking the top spot for the night among non-news programs. The finals raked in an epic total TV national reach of 1,846,000 for the Nine as Australia’s Ariarne Titmus raced to a win in the 400m Freestyle final.

Titmus fell just 0.06 seconds short of her own record set at the world championships in Fukuoka last year for a time of 3:55.44 – locking in her place in Paris 2024.

“Swimming that close to the record gives me good confidence. The goal isn’t to swim my best here; the goal is to just book my ticket,” she told media poolside. “I’m excited to see what I can do now in Paris”.

Over on Seven, it was another big day of sport that did the numbers, with the AFL coming in just behind the swimming. A total TV national reach of 1,768,000 tuned in as Collingwood dominated Melbourne Football Club 89-51.

For the non-sport lovers amongst us, MasterChef  kept us entertained, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,424,000 for Network Ten as “Sweet Week” kicked off. Adriano Zumbo kicked things off with a wobbly jelly Mystery Box, and contestants vied to make a perfectly shaky sweet to win precious immunity.

 

