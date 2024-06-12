NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (11/06/2024): Dream Home Sisters Selfish Act Slammed By Fellow Contestants

Things got heated on Seven’s Dream Home last night as sisters Taeler and Elle finally revealed they had taken too much money in the budget division this week. The intense episode did the numbers for Seven achieving a total TV national reach of 1,340,000.

The pair got the audience taking on Monday’s episode when they took $27,000 of the $40,000 budget, leaving just $13,000 to be split between the two other pairs. Lara and Peter ended up with just $4,500 and repeatedly asked the sisters for extra cash, to which they assured them that the split had been fair.

Lara and Peter, along with Rhys and Liam, put in extra hours over the span of the week, completing a great deal of their work themselves. Meanwhile, Taeler and Elle cruised through the week, with money left to spare.

“100 per cent confident we’re going to win,” Elle told the cameras in last night’s episode.

Eventually, the truth came out, leaving the other contestants outraged. “That’s f***** up,” Lara said.

“We got ripped off,” she added. “There’s no way we’re sitting on the sidelines again and letting that happen because this has been really tough”.

 

Meanwhile, over on 10, The Cheap Seats was a big winner as comedian Jenny Tian joined Mel and Tim to unpack her hilarious experience on Taskmaster -in which she just couldn’t seem to follow the instructions.

 

Tian reportedly learnt that, while she may not be very good at following instructions, she was remarkably good at “touching balls”.

The hilarious episode raked in a total TV national reach of 1,241,000 for the network.

 

