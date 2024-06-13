TV Ratings (12/06/2024): Ariarne Titmus Breaks World Record & Helps Nine Win The Night

The swimming young gun, who bettered Mollie O’Callaghan’s 200m freestyle world record alongside her rival, drew an average audience of 757,000 viewers.

The Paris Olympic Games begins in two weeks and Aussies are starting to switch on to what is, potentially, one of the brightest squads this nation has sent to the games.

Last night, Ariarne Titmus dazzled the Australian swimming trials at Brisbane and sent a message to American rivals by smashing the 200m freestyle record with a time of 1:52.23.

She beat Mollie O’Callaghan, the previous record holder, who also bettered her previous best with a time of 1:52.48.

It augurs well for the Dolphins six weeks out from the opening ceremony along the gorgeous Seine river in Paris.

Nine, which is the Olympic broadcaster, also enjoyed the excitement, reaching 1.97 million people with its coverage of the trials last night. The average nightly audience of 757,000 for a multi-event meet will please Nine’s sports execs and reassure them that Australia’s finest athletes will not be the only ones turning up to the action in France.

Aside from the news, Seven’s Home and Away continues to deliver strong overnight numbers with an average audience of 873,000. The ABC’s Gruen (725,000) and Ten’s Masterchef Australia (670,000) are also doing well in prime time slots.

TV overnight ratings for 12 June 2024