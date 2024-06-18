TV Ratings (18/06/2024): Tracy Grimshaw’s Triumphant Return Proves Big Winner For Nine

All eyes were on the Nine Network last night as beloved journalist Tracy Grimshaw made her much-anticipated return to the network in the premiere episode of Do You Want To Live Forever?

In the new four-part series, Grimshaw and Dr Nick Coatsworth speak to experts and travel the globe in search of the answers to living until 150. Four pairs of everyday Aussies join them on their journey as they undergo medically supervised trials and health interventions that may provide clues to help us live longer.

The premiere episode did the numbers for Nine, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,726,000 as the participants embarked on their journey to uncover their biological age learning hacks to living longer lives along the way.

Over on Ten, it was all about MasterChef as the remaining nine contestants tackled a Mystery Box challenge set by much-loved RecipeTin Eats founder Nagi Maehashi. While the mega Mystery Box featured the most ingredients ever, the cooks had just 30 minutes to pull off a winning dish. The bottom three, Sav, Alex, and Pezza, headed into the Pressure Test tonight.

The action-packed episode raked in a huge total TV national reach of 1,419,000.