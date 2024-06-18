NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (18/06/2024): Tracy Grimshaw’s Triumphant Return Proves Big Winner For Nine

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

All eyes were on the Nine Network last night as beloved journalist Tracy Grimshaw made her much-anticipated return to the network in the premiere episode of Do You Want To Live Forever?

In the new four-part series, Grimshaw and Dr Nick Coatsworth speak to experts and travel the globe in search of the answers to living until 150. Four pairs of everyday Aussies join them on their journey as they undergo medically supervised trials and health interventions that may provide clues to help us live longer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Channel 9 (@channel9)

The premiere episode did the numbers for Nine, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,726,000 as the participants embarked on their journey to uncover their biological age learning hacks to living longer lives along the way.

Over on Ten, it was all about MasterChef as the remaining nine contestants tackled a Mystery Box challenge set by much-loved RecipeTin Eats founder Nagi Maehashi. While the mega Mystery Box featured the most ingredients ever, the cooks had just 30 minutes to pull off a winning dish. The bottom three, Sav, Alex, and Pezza, headed into the Pressure Test tonight.

The action-packed episode raked in a huge total TV national reach of 1,419,000.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (03/04/2024): “No F***ing Pressure” – Things Heat Up In Food Stars As Teams Embark On Huge 24 Hour Task
  2. TV Ratings (20/05/2024): Todd & Dustin Find Love As Farmer Wants A Wife Comes To A Close
  3. TV Ratings (22/05/2024): MasterChef Constestants Channel Their Inner Uni Students With Microwave Challenge
  4. TV Ratings (27/05/2024): Trekkers Bid Emotional Farewell To Bali Bombings Survivor
TAGGED: , , ,
Avatar
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Nick Law, creative chairperson, Accenture Song.
Nick Law: Accenture Song’s Competitors Can’t Match Our Marriage Of CX & Business Understanding
Captify managing director Krish Raja hosted a panel discussion featuring PHD's Simon Lawsom, iProspect's Marcelle Gomez and ex-Googler Paulo Maranhao (pictured above).
Shift Happened At Cannes In Cairns
Quanrcast's Daniel O'Connor, This is Flows's Catherine Rushton and Havas Media's Michael Kay dive into the hottest topics facing the industry.
Industry Warned Against ‘Defaulting Everything To Machines’, Waiting For Google To Switch Off Cookies & Over-Investing In ‘Walled Gardens’
Cunard Launches ‘Mastery At Sea’ TVC Shot By BBC StoryWorks During ANZ Season
Register Lost your password?