TV Ratings (18/06/2024): Storm Thwarts Hannah & Jonny’s Dream Home Reno Plans

Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read
Hannah and Jonny

It was tears all around in last night’s Dream Home as a wild storm rolled in just in time to ruin Hannah and Jonny’s renovation plans. 

With the elements working against them, the couple’s plan to create a “coastal Scandi” vibe for the home was halted.  “I can hear thunder right on the horizon over there,” Jonny said. “I just want to get this front part done before the storm comes”.

As the rain began to pour down, tradies were forced to race against the clock to lay grass, complete a stone feature wall, and remove the front scaffolding.

A defeated Jonny eventually was forced to admit that they would not have the place looking as they wanted it to before the next reveal. “We’re not gonna finish it the way we wanted it to be,” he said.

“We’ll have a driveway, we’ll have turf, we’ll have garden beds, we’ll have a tree” Hannah added.

The emotional race against the clock did the numbers for the Seven Network, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,321,000.

Meanwhile, over on MasterChef Australia the pressure test saw Pezza, Sav and Alex given the next to impossible task of re-creating Hugh Allen’s incredibly complex Banksia Pod dessert.

The challenge, although not a winner for the eliminated Alex Crisp, was a huge winner for Network Ten, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,298,000.

