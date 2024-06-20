TV Ratings (20/06/2024): Sumeet’s Stuffed Naan Sends Her Out Of The MasterChef Kitchen

Things got devastating very quickly on last night’s Masterchef when it was revealed that another elimination was taking place before the day was out.

The task was to come up with a new and inventive take on bacon and eggs. From a nitrous oxide egg to a blueberry pie with bacon on top served with black pepper ice-cream, things got disturbingly interesting in the MasterChef kitchen.

With a bacon and egg stuffed Naan that didn’t quite meet expectations, Sumeet was forced to leave the Masterchef kitchen.

“We walked in with our white aprons; I was absolutely expecting it to be a normal challenge without the looming elimination over my head,” Sumeet told 10 Play. “That rocked my boat a little bit”.

“I got to Top 8, so when you get to this point of the competition, I had plenty of opportunities to get used to the black apron, but… it does play on your mind when you’re cooking,” she continued. “At this point in the competition, it’s just small things that could send you home on the day. It definitely played on my mind, for sure”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

The eventful episode did wonders for Network 10, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,157,000.