TV Ratings (6/6/24): Maroons Close Win In Women’s State Of Origin Game 2 Does Numbers For Nine

More than two million of you tuned into Nine’s coverage of the Women’s State of Origin Game 2 last night, with the Maroons winning 10-11 in a very close game.

Game 1 saw the Blues take home an impressive 22-11 win at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Morale was high last night as the rain-drenched stadium was packed almost to capacity, with the Blues going strong but ultimately falling one point short of their Queensland rivals.

After going to the break with NSW leading 6-0, the sides traded tries in a chaotic seven-minute burst which saw the Maroons draw level with seven minutes left.

A mistake from NSW’s Caitlan Johnson gave Queensland the field position but with the ground covered in water, it was tough to boot a field goal.

However, Maroons hooker Lauren Brown nailed her attempt, sealing the victory in tremendous scenes.

The tense game raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,217,000 for Channel Nine.

“What a moment – with all the pressure in the world on her shoulders, she slots it,” said Allana Ferguson, a Channel 9 commentator.

Over on Channel Seven, AFL Thursday Night Football was on, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,736,000. Aussies watched as Adelaide took an eight-point home loss to Richmond. Over on Channel 10, Masterchef Australia was on, which saw Aussie chef Curtis Stone back for a second episode, but not everyone was happy about it. The Coles ambassador set a challenge to create a fusion sauce that could be bottled and sold at the Aussie supermarket chain. Sumeet Saigal won the challenge, securing her spot in the top 10. The episode saw a Total TV National Average Audience of 519,000.

More TV Ratings:

Previous TV Ratings (06/06/2024) TV Ratings (5/6/24): Maroons Take The Win In First Game Of 2024 State Of Origin Series