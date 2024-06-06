TV Ratings (5/6/24): Maroons Take The Win In First Game Of 2024 State Of Origin Series

Aussies tuned in to watch the 2024 State of Origin series, with the Maroons taking home a 38-10 win in game one.

Nine Network dominated TV viewership last night, with Aussies tuning in to watch the Pre-Match, Post-Match, and Game 1 of the series. The Match raked in a Total TV National Reach of 5,306,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 3,436,000.

The game was a disaster for the Blues with Joseph Suaalii sent off for an ugly hit on Reece Walsh in the seventh minute and the Maroons running riot late in the second half. It meant the Blues was down a player for 73 minutes.

While NSW briefly arrested the momentum and threatened to get back into it, the one-man disadvantage took its toll in the end, with Queensland turning out 38-10 victorious.

It leaves the series heavily tilted towards the Maroons with games in Melbourne and Brisbane to close it out.

Also on Nine, Tipping Point Australia raked in an impressive 1,434,000 Total TV National Reach.

Over on Seven Network, The Chase Australia raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,489,000. Also on Seven, Aussies watched as Nelson made Bree an offer on Home and Away, reaching a Total TV National Average Audience of 791,000.

