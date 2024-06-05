TV Ratings (4/6/24): The Summit’s Final Episode Reveals Three Trekkers’ Triumph

After being led astray to the wrong mountain peak, the group of four diverted to the direction of the real summit. The group reached a roadblock at a deep crevice in the ice, and the only way across was via two very wobbly ladders.

Mat, carrying the extra heavy black duffel full of cash, went first and proved it certainly wasn’t easy. After making it across, he found a hidden note which said, “It’s the end of the road for one of you. Decide who gets across to continue to the summit. Lose the ladder for the last in line, leaving them stranded on the mountain with their cash”.

“This is the cruelest thing in the world,” said Mat.

Trish was the last to begin the crossing. As she was about to attempt the second ladder, Mat told her he was sorry as he let the ladder go, leaving the final three to take home the win.

Also on Nine Network, Aussies tuned in to A Current Affair, where the drug that can help save children affected by Neuroblastoma, a deadly disease, was detailed. The episode reached a Total TV National Average Audience of 999,000. Nine’s Tipping Point Australia reached a Total TV National Average Audience of 760,000. Over on Channel Seven, Aussies tuned in to The Chase Australia, which had a Total TV National reach of 1,457,000.