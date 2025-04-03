TV Ratings (02/03/2025): News, 1% Club Helps Seven Win Wednesday

Seven News posted the highest TV ratings on Wednesday night, while its game show The 1% Club UK was the top rating entertainment program for the evening.

Seven’s news reached 2.36 million viewers with an average audience of 1.32 million, while The 1% Club UK had a reach of 1.73 million and an average audience of 948,000.

Nine News also posted strong numbers (2.05 million reach, 1.32 average), while The Hundred With Andy Lee also had a strong audience with 1.67 million tuning in and an average audience of 707,000.

Network Ten’s top performing program was AirborneL Nature In Our Skies, which attracted 850,000 viewers and had an average audience of 240,000.

Here are the top 20 programs for Wednesday night