TV Ratings (01/04/2025): Harper Questions Everything As Home & Away Wedding Looms

Aussies felt the absence of MAFS last night with a repeat of Travel Guides taking out the top spot among the non-news programs with a total TV national reach of 1,998,000 and a national average of 916,000 doing the numbers for Nine.

Over on Seven it was Home and Away that brought in the viewers with a total TV national reach of 1,360,000 and a national average of 864,000. As Harper and Tane’s wedding creeps closer, it’s not the bridal bliss you’d expect—far from it. Harper’s doubts are growing louder by the day. But will she finally listen to them?

Their relationship was never built on solid ground. A one-night stand led to an unexpected pregnancy, and from there, a hesitant romance began. Tane, still reeling from his breakup with Felicity, proposed more out of duty than desire, leaving Harper underwhelmed by his practical approach to marriage.

He’s offered gestures—like an engagement ring—and said all the right things on paper, but Harper can’t shake the feeling that something’s missing. After all this time, he still hasn’t told her he loves her. Should that be a red flag?

With her sister Dana urging her to be honest and best man Cash beginning to ask tough questions of his own, cracks are widening. Tane’s emotional detachment and lack of passion have Harper second-guessing everything.

Now, with the big day looming and her baby bump growing, Harper faces a painful truth—she deserves more than a convenient partnership. But is she brave enough to walk away?

Will Harper go through with the wedding, or will she finally put herself—and her baby—first?