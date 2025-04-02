NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (01/04/2025): Harper Questions Everything As Home & Away Wedding Looms

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

Aussies felt the absence of MAFS last night with a repeat of Travel Guides taking out the top spot among the non-news programs with a total TV national reach of 1,998,000 and a national average of 916,000 doing the numbers for Nine.

Over on Seven it was Home and Away that brought in the viewers with a total TV national reach of 1,360,000 and a national average of 864,000.  As Harper and Tane’s wedding creeps closer, it’s not the bridal bliss you’d expect—far from it. Harper’s doubts are growing louder by the day. But will she finally listen to them?

Their relationship was never built on solid ground. A one-night stand led to an unexpected pregnancy, and from there, a hesitant romance began. Tane, still reeling from his breakup with Felicity, proposed more out of duty than desire, leaving Harper underwhelmed by his practical approach to marriage.

He’s offered gestures—like an engagement ring—and said all the right things on paper, but Harper can’t shake the feeling that something’s missing. After all this time, he still hasn’t told her he loves her. Should that be a red flag?

With her sister Dana urging her to be honest and best man Cash beginning to ask tough questions of his own, cracks are widening. Tane’s emotional detachment and lack of passion have Harper second-guessing everything.

Now, with the big day looming and her baby bump growing, Harper faces a painful truth—she deserves more than a convenient partnership. But is she brave enough to walk away?

Will Harper go through with the wedding, or will she finally put herself—and her baby—first?

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (25/3/25): MAFS’ Jamie Takes Chance To Meet Other Potential Match Only To Be Stood Up By Date, With Husband Dave Surprisingly Supportive
  2. TV Ratings (26/3/2025): MAFS’ Death Throes Does The Business For Nine
  3. “There Really Isn’t Anything Else Like It”: Inside Taskmaster Australia’s Unmatched Comedic Formula
  4. Sophie Monk Keeps Clothes On For ‘100% Wholesome Nudie Shots’ Campaign Via Bench Media & Circul8
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Summer Treseder.
April Fools Faves & Flops: Psyched
Inside The New Election Playbook: How Chinese Influencers Are Reaching Voters Mainstream Politics Can’t
Pitching In Decline: Longer Payment Terms, Poorly Run Processes, Management Overreach & Terrible Comms Is Creating A ‘False Economy’
Match & Wood Sleeps Easy After Retaining Snooze Media Business
Register Lost your password?