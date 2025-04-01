TV Ratings (31/3/25): MAFS’ Jacqui Tells Ryan “In A World Of Red Flags, You Are The Red Carpet” During Final Vows

MAFS drama is reaching a boiling point as the season’s finale nears ever closer. Season 12 keeps on keeping on, though, winning the Ratings for Nine on Sunday night. The episode scooped up a Total TV National Reach of 2,737,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,753,000.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,641,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,022,000.

On Channel 10, Australian Survivor siphoned a Total TV National Reach of 1,109,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 630,000.

Adrian admitted that he was “still trying to process what happened” between him and Awhina backflipping on their but decision to end things with each other. “Deep down” he knew it wasn’t the end for them.

Awhina and Adrian had the entire nation scratching their heads at a very confusing Final Vows. Both of them cited long distance and communication styles as hurdles too big to overcome and decided to end their relationship.

Just seconds after their mutual break-up Awhina and Adrian shocked everyone when they backflipped on their decision and thought they should give things another go.

For Awhina, deciding the fate of her relationship with Adrian left her “at war with [herself]”.

“The confusion came with head, heart, body. They were all fighting with each other with what I wanted,” she said.

Beth Kelly and Teejay Halkias didn’t even make it to Final Vows because production didn’t want to cover the costs when they knew the couple wouldn’t leave together.

Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly – AKA one of the season’s most up-and-down couples – surprised no one by deciding not to stay together. However, Jaqui decided she couldn’t leave before sharing some iconic lines at their Final Vows ceremony.

“In a world of red flags, you are the red carpet,” she said to Ryan, adding, “I’m not a rehabilitation centre”.