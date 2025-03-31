NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (30/3/25): MAFS Viewers Frustrated After Awhina Backflips On Decision To Leave Adrian

Fredrika Stigell
Last night, MAFS saw a Total TV National Reach of 3,069,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,816,000, winning the Ratings for Nine.

MAFS’ Awhina Rutene went into her Final Vows ceremony in Sunday night’s episode adamant that she was ready to end her relationship with Adrian Araouzou. Though to the frustration of viewers across the country, the mum backflipped on her decision as she explained they liked each other too much to call it quits then and there.

The pair agreed to continue seeing each other despite their differences in communication styles and long-distance being the reasons behind their initial decision.

But when Awhina got back to Perth, Adrian ghosted her and their relationship fizzled out. Yikes!

Nine’s 60 Minutes brought in a Total TV National Reach of 2,386,000, as viewers watched Aussie actress Madeleine West, mum of five girls and one boy, ranging in age from 10 to 19, shared she was pregnant with her seventh child.

“First I thought it was menopause. I thought, ‘this is it, I’m aboard the train now’,” West said.

“I do remember it taking about three or four days to sink in and then contemplating, ‘what now? How do I do this? I’m going to be twice as old as everyone at play group’. And then I just went, ‘this is obviously meant to be'”.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol siphoned a Total TV National Reach of 2,224,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,067,000.

Channel 10’s Australian Survivor raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,133,000.

In last night’s episode, Kate, Morgan and Kristin tried to convince Zara to flip and make their all-girl alliance the majority.

“Definitely, every time there was an opportunity I analysed what the girls said. I had to weigh up every time whether or not, if I did jump over with them, if the girls would stick with me,” ,” Zara said.

Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

