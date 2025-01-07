TV Ratings (27/3/2025): 1.7M Tune In To Watch Essendon’s First Win Of The Season As Ben McKay Cops It From Own Fans

Essendon notched its first win of the season last night, beating Port Adelaide 72-60.

The match proved a ratings win for Channel Seven, with 1.75 million tuning in according to the Total TV national reach figure, while the average audience was lower at 561,000.

The match took a slightly unsavoury turn with Essendon’s Ben McKay being jeered by his own fans following his big money move from North Melbourne last year.

Essendon coach Brad Scott was quick to defend his star, however.

“That was funny, that, I didn’t think it was Bronx cheers and maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t, but he was the leading intercept defender on the ground for the most part of the game. He was really, really important for us tonight,” Scott said in his post-match press conference.

Nine’s Married At First Sight took a night off, meaning that its top rating entertainment show was Tipping Point. It achieved a reach of 1.3 million, an average of 724,000 and a BVOD average of 61,000.

Over on 10, Gogglebox was its top rate-r. It achieved a reach of 1.1 million, an average of 609,000 and a BVOD average of 39,000.