TV Ratings

TV Ratings (27/3/2025): 1.7M Tune In To Watch Essendon’s First Win Of The Season As Ben McKay Cops It From Own Fans

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Credit: AFL Photos.

Essendon notched its first win of the season last night, beating Port Adelaide 72-60.

The match proved a ratings win for Channel Seven, with 1.75 million tuning in according to the Total TV national reach figure, while the average audience was lower at 561,000.

The match took a slightly unsavoury turn with Essendon’s Ben McKay being jeered by his own fans following his big money move from North Melbourne last year.

Essendon coach Brad Scott was quick to defend his star, however.

“That was funny, that, I didn’t think it was Bronx cheers and maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t, but he was the leading intercept defender on the ground for the most part of the game. He was really, really important for us tonight,” Scott said in his post-match press conference.

Nine’s Married At First Sight took a night off, meaning that its top rating entertainment show was Tipping Point. It achieved a reach of 1.3 million, an average of 724,000 and a BVOD average of 61,000.

Over on 10, Gogglebox was its top rate-r. It achieved a reach of 1.1 million, an average of 609,000 and a BVOD average of 39,000.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (26/3/2025): MAFS’ Death Throes Does The Business For Nine
  2. TV Ratings (20/03/2025): In A Thursday Night Football Frenzy AFL Tops Reach, NRL Wins Averages & The Socceroos Join The Ratings Race
  3. TV Ratings (25/3/25): MAFS’ Jamie Takes Chance To Meet Other Potential Match Only To Be Stood Up By Date, With Husband Dave Surprisingly Supportive
  4. TV Ratings (24/3/2025): Sam Pang’s Numbers Slip Slightly From Debut
TAGGED: , , ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Tennis Australia Reviews Media With Incumbent PHD Not Returning Serve
M+C Saatchi Sees Advertising Revenue Dip But Sees Green Shoots In Media & Issues
How Marketers Can Collaborate With Legal In The Great Privacy Overhaul
Brand Narratives Age Faster Than You Think – Is Yours Still Working?
Register Lost your password?