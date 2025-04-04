TV Ratings (03/04/2025): AFL Edges Out NRL In Thursday Night Ratings Battle As Collingwood Crushes Carlton & Raiders Stun Sharks

The battle of Thursday night footy was back again with AFL taking out the top spot by a narrow margin.

With a total TV national reach of 1,894,000 and a national average of 706,000, it was all eyes on Collingwood as led to a storming defeat of Carlton.

Despite Carlton leading at halftime, the Blues collapsed after the break for a fourth consecutive week, scoring just two goals in a second half dominated by Collingwood’s relentless pressure and cohesive defence. Key Pies like Nick Daicos and Steele Sidebottom stepped up, while Carlton’s midfield stars faded under heat. The Magpies’ only concern was a likely suspension for Dan Houston after a high hit. Carlton now sits winless after four rounds, with serious questions looming over their system and resilience.

Over on Nine, the NRL drew eyeball, just a few less with a total TV national reach of 1,383,000 and a national average of 575,000.

The Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders delivered a thrilling first half, trading tries in an intense back-and-forth contest that had fans on the edge of their seats. Both sides showcased attacking flair and resilience, heading into the break neck-and-neck. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half as scoring dried up and defensive pressure intensified.

The turning point came when the Sharks failed to capitalise on a crucial sin bin period, unable to exploit the Raiders’ numerical disadvantage. That missed opportunity proved costly, with Canberra seizing control in the dying moments to snatch a dramatic late victory and leave the Sharks rueing what could have been.