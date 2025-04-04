NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (03/04/2025): AFL Edges Out NRL In Thursday Night Ratings Battle As Collingwood Crushes Carlton & Raiders Stun Sharks

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

The battle of Thursday night footy was back again with AFL taking out the top spot by a narrow margin.

With a total TV national reach of 1,894,000 and a national average of 706,000, it was all eyes on Collingwood as led to a storming defeat of Carlton.

Despite Carlton leading at halftime, the Blues collapsed after the break for a fourth consecutive week, scoring just two goals in a second half dominated by Collingwood’s relentless pressure and cohesive defence. Key Pies like Nick Daicos and Steele Sidebottom stepped up, while Carlton’s midfield stars faded under heat. The Magpies’ only concern was a likely suspension for Dan Houston after a high hit. Carlton now sits winless after four rounds, with serious questions looming over their system and resilience.

Over on Nine, the NRL drew eyeball, just a few less with a total TV national reach of 1,383,000 and a national average of 575,000.

The Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders delivered a thrilling first half, trading tries in an intense back-and-forth contest that had fans on the edge of their seats. Both sides showcased attacking flair and resilience, heading into the break neck-and-neck. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half as scoring dried up and defensive pressure intensified.

The turning point came when the Sharks failed to capitalise on a crucial sin bin period, unable to exploit the Raiders’ numerical disadvantage. That missed opportunity proved costly, with Canberra seizing control in the dying moments to snatch a dramatic late victory and leave the Sharks rueing what could have been.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (27/3/2025): 1.7M Tune In To Watch Essendon’s First Win Of The Season As Ben McKay Cops It From Own Fans
  2. TV Ratings (30/3/25): MAFS Viewers Frustrated After Awhina Backflips On Decision To Leave Adrian
  3. TV Ratings (31/3/25): MAFS’ Jacqui Tells Ryan “In A World Of Red Flags, You Are The Red Carpet” During Final Vows
  4. TV Ratings (02/03/2025): News, 1% Club Helps Seven Win Wednesday
TAGGED: , , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Pedigree Launches Lie Detector For Pooches Via Colenso BBDO
“Nothing Good Comes From This”: Australian Adland’s Next Steps After Trump’s Tariffs
‘The Phone Has Been Running Hot This Week’ – Lee Leggett On The Clemenger BBDO Merger And What It Means
WPP Acquires InfoSum In Major Investment For Its AI-Driven Data Offer
Register Lost your password?