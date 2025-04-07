TV Ratings (06/04/2025): Love, Lies & Rabid Hyenas – MAFS Reunion Descends Into Chaos

It’s reunion night on Married At First Sight, and while the producers promised love and laughter, they really delivered chaos and confrontation – and boy did it do the numbers for Nine. The episode delivered an impressive total TV national reach of 3,099,000 and a national average of 1,894,000.

Rhi and Jeff, the season’s golden couple, returned just as blissfully loved-up as ever, while others… not so much. Jamie arrived solo despite leaving Final Vows hand-in-hand with Dave, who she claims was never really in it. Carina came face-to-face with Paul, who’s swapped heartbreak for delusion, blaming her for the fallout of their relationship and branding her a “snob” with “crazy jealousy tendencies” – romantic, right?

Cocktail hour was less sipping and mingling and more a series of awkward ex-encounters and fiery confrontations. Sierah showed up ready to stir the pot, dropping bombs about Awhina calling Adrian “stupid” – a word that, according to Adrian, is utterly unforgivable. Awhina fired back, not denying the criticism but very much denying the “stupid” bit, and things got messy fast.

Meanwhile, the most shocking reveal of the night? Jacqui and Clint confirmed they’re now a couple, complete with plans to move to Tasmania and start a business. Poor Ryan looked like he’d swallowed a lemon – especially after being lied to by both parties.

By the time dinner rolled around, the table was split between simmering tension and wine-fuelled outbursts. Jamie teared up again as she confronted Dave, while Carina served up a side of sass to Paul’s latest rewrite of history. And just when you think things couldn’t get more unhinged, Sierah exited the party (again), calling everyone “rabid hyenas.” Honestly, fair.

Thankfully, Rhi and Jeff continue to be a beacon of hope in the wreckage of emotional carnage. One night to go, and it looks like the experts are in for one hell of a couch session – and Nine is in for another ratings juggernaut.