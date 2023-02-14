Tuesday TV Ratings: The Hundred With Andy Lee Struggles In Later Time Slot
Nine’s Tuesday night combo of MAFS followed by The Hundred With Andy Lee may prove an interesting insight into the viewing minds of Australians.
Starting at 7.30 to 9pm, MAFS pulled 762,000 OzTAM metro viewers last night while the follow-up, Mr Lee’s program, could only muster 381,000 – a drop of exactly 50 per cent.
So where do viewers go after 9pm? Netflix? Facebook? Bed? It’s a question we’re sure TV bosses regularly ponder.
Nine again won the night on the strength of MAFS. The broadcaster nabbing 33 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels.) That left Seven with 27.8 per cent. 10 took third with 16.9 per cent. ABC had 14.2 per cent and SBS did 8.2 per cent.
Seven’s 6pm news was the most watched show of the night with 877,000. Nine’s bulletin did 753,000 and ACA had 691,000. 10’s The Project posted 264,000.
Survivor (465,000) again beat Idol (420,000) in their ongoing fight for second placed entertainment show.
Other highlights for Nine included Hot Seat (338,000) and Tipping Point (238,000).
Over at Seven, The Chase did 473,000 and the guys and gals from Summer Bay posted 472,000.
Best for the ABC was its 7pm news (567,000) and 7.30 (396,000),
