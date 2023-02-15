Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Soars Like An Eagle, The Dog House All The More Doggie

MAFS issued the big F-you to all and sundry last night, posting most viewers of any show and handing Nine a convincing Wednesday win.

The stalwart dating again showed its propensity to yo-yo about, posting 849,000 OzTAM metro viewers last night. That was up 90,000 from the previous evening.

10 went Survivor-free and its The Dog House could only muster 324,000.

Seven’s best was its 6pm news (788,000) and Home And Away (441,000).

The ABC’s comedy-led Wednesday went this way – 7pm news (550,000), Hard Quiz (476,000), 7.30 (438,000), The Weekly With Charlie Pickering (397,000) and a repeat of Utopia (254,000).

Other doers for Nine included ACA (643,000), Under Investigation (382,000), Hot Seat (305,000) and Tipping Point (223,000).

Over at 10, its News First did 234,000 and The Project struggled to 223,000.

Nine romped to an evening win with 35.3 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven had to settle for 23.8 per cent. The ABC nabbed third with 18.4 per cent, 10 did 15 per cent and SBS had 7.5 per cent.