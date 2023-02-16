Thursday TV Ratings: RBT & Red Faces Proves Viewers Aren’t Really Spoilt For Choice

Everyone knows Thursday’s a slim day for TV viewers. however, it could be suggested the networks themselves aren’t exactly helping things with their uninspiring content slate.

News programs aside, the most watched show last night was Nine’s RBT with 460,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

In yet further proof it’s time to let Red Faces die, Seven’s tedious repeat of The Very Best Of The Best And Worst Of Red Faces managed just 249,000 nostalgia fans.

Hats off to 10 for some original content, although its Taskmaster struggled to only 314,000.

Nine won the night with 30.5 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels.) Seven did 27.7 per cent, the ABC had 18.7 per cent, 10 did 15.4 per cent and SBS posted 7.8 per cent.

In the battle of news and current affairs, Seven’s 6pm bulletin took bragging rights and 819,000 viewers. Nine’s bulletin did 691,000, ACA had 591,000, ABC’s 7pm news did 563,000, 7.30 had 422,000 and The Project spluttered to 248.000 for 10.

Over at Nine, RBT’s follow-up, Paramedics, did 382,000. Hot Seat had 313,000 and Tipping Point did 249,000.

At Seven, Home And Away had 456,000 and The Chase did 453,000.

Over at the government broadcaster, the ABC’s Foreign Correspondent did 337,000 and Grand Designs did 291,000.