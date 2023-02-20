TV Ratings Sunday: MAFS Reigns As ABC Beats Seven And Network 10

Proving we’re all drama queens at heart, Nine’s Married At First Sight continued its reign, with 961,000 metro viewers tuning in to watch Shannon and Melissa get dumped.

With two high-drama couples being booted, some viewers might worry that MAFS will run out of drama before the series up. But never fear, if yesterday’s teaser is anything to go by, there will be enough good couples turning bad to keep our stress appetite satiated. Phew.

Following MAFS in the entertainment category was the ABC’s Vera with 643,000 views and Death In paradise (also ABC) with 569,000 views.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor beat Seven’s Australian Idol with 488,000 viewers vs 441,000.

Overall, Nine took the night with 32.5 percent of the views, followed by the ABC with 21.7 percent, Seven with 21.6 percent, Network 10 with 17.2 percent and SBS with 7.0 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 32.5% 21.6% 17.2% 21.7% 7.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT Nine Network 961,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 787,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 661,000 4 VERA-EV ABC TV 643,000 5 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 578,000 6 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC TV 569,000 7 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN Network 10 488,000 8 60 MINUTES Nine Network 479,000 9 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUN Seven Network 441,000 10 NINE NEWS LATE -SUN Nine Network 252,000