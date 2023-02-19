MAFS: Shady Shannon And Meany Melissa Get The Boot

MAFS: Shady Shannon And Meany Melissa Get The Boot
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It was a good night for empowerment as both Caitlin and Josh discovered self-respect, and Shannon and Melissa discovered the door. 

It was Sunday night,  which of course means it was commitment ceremony night. Sadly previous commitment ceremony nights have been painful to watch, with people (*cough* Bronte) staying with toxic people (*cough* Harrison) and saying things like “I just don’t want to give up this easily”. 

Hun, he’s a f*ckboy, you’re not climbing Kilimanjaro. But hey, each to their own. 

But last night, both Josh and Caitlin re-discovered their self love and told their respective toxic partners to, in the words of Gloria Gaynor, to “Go on now, go, walk out the door”. 

First up was Josh and Melissa. Doing her bit for gender equality, Melissa wanted to prove that women can be just as sexist and toxic as men (thanks Melissa, there’s just not enough nasty female role models ut there). 

Sat on the coach,  Melissa moaned that Josh just wasn’t “manly” enough for her, and that she wanted a “real man” (let’s just pray she doesn’t have any sons). 

When a visibly upset Josh went quiet next to her, Melissa went in for the kill and said that the intimacy they had shared was “just sex” and wasn’t good. Classy. 

Melissa Says She Wants A “Real Man” Whilst Making Real Man Cry

The only good thing to come from the upsetting scene was witnessing the other grooms support Josh. Duncan told Melissa that saying someone isn’t manly enough was “an archaic way of talking about what a man is” and the rest of the men followed him out when he left the sofa in pain. 

Despite Melissa wanting to stay with Josh because he’s a “great guy”, Josh (supported by expert John) did the honourable thing and got himself outta there. Woot woot. 

And Josh wasn’t the only one feeling the self-love last night. Despite an increasingly bedraggled looking Shannon admitting that his nasty insults to Caitlin were “disgusting” and describing himself as a “monster”, Caitlin was not falling for it. 

Looking straight at the experts and with radiant confidence, Caitlin said: “I wanted someone to be proud of being with me, I wanted someone to appreciate me but this here isn’t what I wanted.” She then revealed she was leaving Shady Shannon. 

Disney princesses might decide to stay with a monster (I’m looking at you Belle), but Queens do not. 

Shannon Described Himself As A Monster, Actual Monsters Unhappy With Comparison

Go Caitlin! 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Dan Lake Joins B&T’s Sister Title Travel Weekly As Editor
  • Media

Dan Lake Joins B&T’s Sister Title Travel Weekly As Editor

DAN LAKE, THE NEWLY MINTED EDITOR FOR TRAVEL WEEKLY AUSTRALIA, HAS CROSSED THE TASMAN AND IS SETTLING INTO A NEW LIFE IN SYDNEY TO SPEARHEAD THE BRAND INTO AN EXCITING PERIOD OF GROWTH AND EXPANSION. After 16 years of news journalism at Newshub, including a role as Travel editor at Warner Brothers Discovery, The Misfits […]

Indianapolis - Circa January 2019: Domino's Pizza Carryout Restaurant. Dominos is consistently one of the top five companies in terms of online transactions II
  • Marketing

TwentyTwo Digital To Cook Up New Email Marketing For Domino’s

Brisbane-based marketing agency TwentyTwo Digital is set to cook up a new email marketing strategy for Domino’s. TwentyTwo is set to use its data-driven approach to test and optimise Domino’s national corporate store offers, pricing, and promotions. TwentyTwo’s founder and managing director, Sarah Pelecanos said performing data analysis to ensure clients receive the best possible […]

Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

Would You Let Bundaberg Fans Throw You A Wedding?

The famous Bundy distillery has opened its doors to celebrate love and is looking for one lucky couple to say ‘I do’ in front of the big bear himself. One thirsty couple will get the chance to host their wedding ‘ceRUMony’ at the Bundaberg Distillery for them and 40 guests. Bundy will fly the two […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Hayu Launches Local Content
  • Media

Hayu Launches Local Content

Hayu accounces it's now producing local content. Thankfully neither in the dating or the cooking genres.