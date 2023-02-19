MAFS: Shady Shannon And Meany Melissa Get The Boot

It was a good night for empowerment as both Caitlin and Josh discovered self-respect, and Shannon and Melissa discovered the door.

It was Sunday night, which of course means it was commitment ceremony night. Sadly previous commitment ceremony nights have been painful to watch, with people (*cough* Bronte) staying with toxic people (*cough* Harrison) and saying things like “I just don’t want to give up this easily”.

Hun, he’s a f*ckboy, you’re not climbing Kilimanjaro. But hey, each to their own.

But last night, both Josh and Caitlin re-discovered their self love and told their respective toxic partners to, in the words of Gloria Gaynor, to “Go on now, go, walk out the door”.

First up was Josh and Melissa. Doing her bit for gender equality, Melissa wanted to prove that women can be just as sexist and toxic as men (thanks Melissa, there’s just not enough nasty female role models ut there).

Sat on the coach, Melissa moaned that Josh just wasn’t “manly” enough for her, and that she wanted a “real man” (let’s just pray she doesn’t have any sons).

When a visibly upset Josh went quiet next to her, Melissa went in for the kill and said that the intimacy they had shared was “just sex” and wasn’t good. Classy.

The only good thing to come from the upsetting scene was witnessing the other grooms support Josh. Duncan told Melissa that saying someone isn’t manly enough was “an archaic way of talking about what a man is” and the rest of the men followed him out when he left the sofa in pain.

Despite Melissa wanting to stay with Josh because he’s a “great guy”, Josh (supported by expert John) did the honourable thing and got himself outta there. Woot woot.

And Josh wasn’t the only one feeling the self-love last night. Despite an increasingly bedraggled looking Shannon admitting that his nasty insults to Caitlin were “disgusting” and describing himself as a “monster”, Caitlin was not falling for it.

Looking straight at the experts and with radiant confidence, Caitlin said: “I wanted someone to be proud of being with me, I wanted someone to appreciate me but this here isn’t what I wanted.” She then revealed she was leaving Shady Shannon.

Disney princesses might decide to stay with a monster (I’m looking at you Belle), but Queens do not.

Go Caitlin!