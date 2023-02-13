Monday TV Ratings: Super Bowl Does 329,000 Viewers For Seven

We may have to pretend to understand the actual rules, but that’s not stopped 329,000 Aussies tuning in to watch Seven’s Super Bowl coverage yesterday.

The impressive numbers also don’t include people watching the game in pubs or clubs or those watching on Foxtel. It’s also unclear how many people simply tuned in to watch Rihanna’s half-time entertainment show!

It’s probably also a stretch to say Aussies are falling in love with the game, with numbers dipping from 383,000 viewers in 2022.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough of a boost to hand Seven the night. Once again, Nine road to a win on the back of MAFS, claiming 30.8 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 27.6 per cent, 10 hung on for bronze and 17.3 per cent. The ABC had a neat 17 and SBS did 7.2 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news (932,000) was the most watched show of the night. Nine’s news (914,000) was second and MAFS was third most watched with 779,000.

10’s Survivor is winning its little war against Australian Idol, scoring 469,000 to 425,000, respectively.

Other highlights for Nine were ACA (662,000) and Big Miracles (301,000).

Seven also did well with Home And Away (483,000) and The Chase (470,000).

Meanwhile, 10’s The Project could only muster 299,000.

The ABC’s evening ran thus: 7pm news (556,000), 7.30 (487,000), Back Roads (432,000), Media Watch (374,000) and Four Corners (346,000).