Thinkerbell Takes Home B&T’s Campaign Of The Month For Its Side-Splitting Dan Murphy’s Work

Thinkerbell has snagged B&T’s Campaign of the Month for May thanks to its hilarious trio of TVCs for Dan Murphy’s as part of its new brand platform.

Adam Ferrier, Margie Reid and the team created the “Nobody Beats Dan Murphy’s” brand platform and launched it with a trio of very funny spots.

Designed to show the range of Dan’s offerings, the spots depict a range of customers in a variety of situations looking for a drink slightly off the beaten track.

Maija Bell, head of brand and experience, Dan Murphy’s said: “Our brand has always been anchored in offering the lowest prices, the largest range, and the best service. This magic combination ensures that Dan’s customers never have to compromise. As the customer is at the heart of everything we do, it was important to find a platform that allows us to be present in more relatable social occasions for our customers.”

Tom Wenborn, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell, said “Nobody Beats has existed within the DNA of Dan’s for decades, but it’s always been about price. This project was really about digging into what Nobody Beats really means and elevating it to the platform level where it belongs.”

Alongside the TVCs, the brand platform launched with BVOD, socials and OOH assets. It replaces the “Daniel Francis Murphy” campaign produced by Thinkerbell in 2022.

“The Daniel Francis Murphy work did a fantastic job galvanizing the business around the Drink Better ethos, the next step for the brand was to establish a new construct that would be flexible as it evolves for the future” said Wenborn.

“It’s a really stretchy platform that Dan’s will be able to activate off for years to come as they contemporise and adapt to the next generation of consumers.”

Credits

Client: Dan Murphy’s

Agency: Thinkerbell

Media: Carat Australia

Director: Yianni Warnock

Production House: MOFA

Post and online: ARC EDIT

Sound: Rumble

Stills Photographer: Charlie Hawks

Stills Production: Hart & Co

Stills Stylist: Bridget Wald