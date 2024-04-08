How To Launch A Nameless Car – KIA & Innocean Drive Off With B&T’s Campaign Of The Month

How To Launch A Nameless Car – KIA & Innocean Drive Off With B&T’s Campaign Of The Month
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



KIA’s star-studded campaign for its as-yet-unnamed ute, created by Innocean, has driven off with B&T‘s Campaign of the Month award for March 2024.

The ad featured a list of sporting legends including Ash Barty, Damien Oliver, Buddy Franklin and Dulan Alcott bickering in a pub over what to call the ute.

The spot, which KIA’s general manager, marketing, Dean Norbiato told B&T was an “audacious play,” launched during the NRL double-header in Las Vegas last month and represented a move from the brand into a new segment.

“The car is still over 12 months away. This is a journey from an initial awareness piece to finding the clear space in what is a very mature category dominated by a number of key players. Following this campaign, we’ll be asking whether it resonates, cuts through and the key question of whether it allows the product to stand for what it needs to stand for?” said CMO Power List inductee Norbiato.

“There will be a reveal within the existing environment of the [ute’s] eventual name. There needs to be some level of surprise. If we call this a ‘platform’ and it does resonate with the Australian public, it is something that we could look at for launch down the track as well because we found it a really enjoyable and malleable platform from a creative standpoint,” said Norbiato.

The new ute and campaign have also seen KIA adjust its marketing tactics to ensure the right people are aware of what is to come.

“For this phase, we’re going exceptionally broad but we understand that the tradie market obviously over-indexes in ute purchases. We’re going to be across all major channels including TV, outdoor, digital and radio and we’re going to be very heavy on social. We’ve got quite aggressive targets for the first phase of the campaign,” said Norbiato.

KIA is also set to change its traditional 85/15 per cent metro/regional split, it would be adjusting that to around 65/35 per cent for this new ute. The campaign will also be supported in out-of-home, digital, social and PR.

The campaign has already been cutting through into general culture with the Betoota Advocate already posting its own parody of the move.

Will the campaign see KIA conquer one of the most hotly contested segments in the Australian automotive scene? We’ll have to wait and see. But, as an ad and a creative approach, we think this one is a winner already.

Credits

  • Production Company: Scoundrel
  • Creative Director: Ariel Martin
  • Creative Agency: Innocean Australia
  • Media Agency: Advertising Associates
  • PR Agency: Enthral



Please login with linkedin to comment

Campaign Of The Month innocean Kia

Latest News

Image lead story +61 Launches First Work Spruiking Telstra’s Satellite Home Internet
  • Campaigns

+61 Launches First Work Spruiking Telstra’s Satellite Home Internet

Telstra‘s new bespoke agency, +61 — comprised of OMD, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and TBWA — has launched its first work, talking up the telco’s home internet. On the first project for +61 and Telstra, the team paired photographer Kander with renowned character designers Odd Studio. The Australian prosthetic specialists, whose experience on films like […]

Experience Gold Coast Launches Sneaky Mid-Week Campaign Via Dentsu Queensland
  • Campaigns

Experience Gold Coast Launches Sneaky Mid-Week Campaign Via Dentsu Queensland

Experience Gold Coast is making a play for mid-week travel with its latest tourism campaign, delivered via Dentsu Queensland. Sneeky Mid-Weeky targets holidaymakers who have more flexibility to travel mid-week including solo travellers, couples, groups of friends or parents wanting a kid free getaway. The catchy Sneeky Mid-Weeky tagline is further bolstered by compelling bookable […]

Complaint Made To ACCC & Ad Standards Over Santos Domestic Gas Use Claims
  • Advertising

Complaint Made To ACCC & Ad Standards Over Santos Domestic Gas Use Claims

Climate communications group Comms Declare and grassroots campaigners Lock the Gate Alliance have complained to the corporate watchdog over a Santos ad placed in a newspaper near its proposed Narrabri gas project. The ad, printed in the Quirindi Advocate on March 20 this year, claims that “The Santos Narrabri Gas Project is essential to deliver […]

John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA
  • Advertising

John Phung Joins G-Squared From AKQA

Digital consultancy G Squared has appointed former senior AKQA, Digitas and Dentsu data strategy specialist John Phung (lead image) as head of data and analytics. In the newly created role, Phung will lead G Squared’s data analysis and reporting capabilities in paid media, SEO, and web. He will work closely with its consultants to provide […]

Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special
  • Advertising

Ogilvy Melbourne Snares Chris Andrews From Special

Ogilvy Melbourne has snagged the talents of multi-award-winning creative Chris Andrews, who joins the agency immediately as group creative director. Lead image: Chris Andrews (L) with Ogilvy Melbourne ECD Hilary Badger. Andrews, who most recently worked at Special, has a strong reputation as a highly credentialed and craft-oriented leader. He also brings broad experience gained […]

Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group
  • Campaigns

Aussies 0-100 Celebrate Bonds In Latest Campaign Via Special Group

Bonds has launched a new brand platform, “As worn by us” capturing the extent to which everyday Aussies engage with the Bonds brand. Look down, look in your top drawer, and you’ll probably find at least one piece of Bonds wear. For so many of us, Bonds is what we wear throughout our life. To […]

Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands
  • Marketing

Medium Rare & PHAR Partnerships Join Forces For New Commercial Sponsorship Brand, 17Hands

Medium Rare Content Agency has announced it has joined forces with commercial sponsorship specialists PHAR Partnerships to launch a new commercial sponsorship brand, 17Hands. 17Hands combines Medium Rare Content Agency’s expertise in creating brand stories and commercialising content with PHAR’s global footprint and proven ability to maximise sponsorship opportunities. Head of 17Hands at Medium Rare […]

Claxon Embarks On Growth Journey With Acquisition Of Gold Coast Based Agency
  • Advertising

Claxon Embarks On Growth Journey With Acquisition Of Gold Coast Based Agency

Independent growth agency Claxon has announced the acquisition of Gold Coast creative agency Embark. The acquisition is Claxon’s second in 14 months and will further deepen its existing creative capability. Lead image: L-R: Phil Coulson, James Coulson (Embark), Daniel Willis, Danny Molyneux (Claxon) Daniel Willis, Founder and CEO of Claxon, said acquisition remains a focus, especially […]

Honesty And Transparency Among #1 Traits For Content Creators Snapchat & MAGNA Media Trials Report Reveals
  • Marketing

Honesty And Transparency Among #1 Traits For Content Creators Snapchat & MAGNA Media Trials Report Reveals

With media spend on the global influencer market expected to approach $6 billion in 2024, a new research report released by Snapchat and MAGNA Media Trials has revealed how content creators and brand-sponsored content could push the industry even further. The robust study called “Unleashing Influence: A Marketer’s Guide to Influencer Success” explored users’ perceptions […]

‘It Could Save Your Life’: ARN, SCA, Nine & Nova Issue Joint Statement To Senate On Radio Prominence In Cars & Smart Speakers
  • Media

‘It Could Save Your Life’: ARN, SCA, Nine & Nova Issue Joint Statement To Senate On Radio Prominence In Cars & Smart Speakers

ARN chief executive Ciaran Davis, Nine Radio managing director Tom Malone, NOVA Entertainment chief executive Peter Charlton and SCA chief executive John Kelly have issued a joint statement to the Senate Inquiry into the Communications Legislation Amendment (Prominence and Anti-siphoning) Bill 2023 calling for radio to be given prominence for smart speakers and in connected cars […]

The ‘Golden Rule’ To Navigating Customer Loyalty
  • Partner Content

The ‘Golden Rule’ To Navigating Customer Loyalty

In this op-ed, Sarah Jarvis (lead image), communications and propositions director at Eagle Eye, explains the golden rule for managing customer loyalty – being a good person! In the hustle and bustle of the business world, it’s easy to compartmentalise life and work, seeing them as separate entities governed by different rules. But what if […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Ahoy There! Wiggles Announces Nostalgic Partnership With Bonds
  • Campaigns

Ahoy There! Wiggles Announces Nostalgic Partnership With Bonds

Get your fruit salads ready as Bonds has teamed up with The Wiggles for their first-ever children’s clothing collection! The new range features the mash-up of two Aussie icons who’ve travelled near and far for happy outfitting for your tiny potatoes and mini dinosaurs. The brand has brought together nostalgic, much-loved characters, both old and […]