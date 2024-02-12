Uber One & Special Serve Up A Winner For B&T’s Campaign Of The Month, January 2024

  • uber one cotm (1)
  • uber one cotm 2

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden



Uber One and Special served up a very funny spot ahead of the Australian Open last month, featuring tennis superstar and former mullet-sporter Andre Agassi, winning B&T‘s Campaign of the Month for January.

The campaign saw the funny campaign executed across TV, BVOD, online video, OOH, radio, social and owned channels.

Agassi, naturally, is disappointed at having lost his mullet when surrounded by mullet-wearing fans, players, officials, cameramen, TV commentators — and even a dog.

“When I first heard about the mullet joke I knew it would land well because I was familiar with Uber’s creative campaigns featuring some of my tennis contemporaries like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal,” said Agassi. “My family and I are frequent users of Uber and Uber Eats, so I was happy to work with their team and be part of this campaign.”

“We’ve fused our self-deprecating tone with one of the most lauded tennis identities globally to show that while there are disappointing moments in life – our membership platform Uber One isn’t one of them. Working in collaboration with an internationally celebrated figure like Andre Agassi enables us to embed that message in an unforgettably compelling way. We anticipate this campaign will both underline that Uber One’s ‘savings don’t disappoint’ and be a precursor to more mullets appearing in sports clubs and workplaces in 2024. We make no apologies for either,” said head of marketing at Uber ANZ, David Griffiths.

“Life’s full of disappointments, a first date, the ending of that TV show, the adaptation of your favourite feline-based theatrical show, or simply that mullets are back and the majestic mullet you had in your prime is long gone; luckily for Andre and all Aussies, Uber One saving are definitely not disappointing,” said Special Uber APAC creative director, James Sexton.

The Australian Open has become quite the advertising furore, with brands keen to reach the more million-plus fans attending the tournament, the men’s final reaching some 4.75 million Australians and KIA marketing boss Dean Norbiato hailing its reported $107 million partnership as the best sports sponsorship in Australia.

CREDITS

CLIENT: UBER
Sr. Marketing Director, International: Lucinda BarlowDirector of Marketing, APAC: Andy Morley

Head of Marketing, ANZ: David Griffiths

Sr Marketing Manager, Brand Lead, ANZ: Channa Goonasekara

Marketing Manager, ANZ: Rebecca Selth

Marketing Associate, ANZ: Holly Dover

Senior Manager, Communications, ANZ: Nick Vindin

Executive Creative Director, International: Jerome Austria

Creative Director, APAC: Adam Ledbury

Media Lead, APAC: Louisa Chu

Strategy Lead, APAC: Josh Pickstone

Legal Director & Talent Manager, ANZ: Cameron Loughlin

Legal Counsel & Talent Manager, ANZ: Jessica Shao

Social Media Senior Associate, ANZ: Chanelle Murray

Social Media Associate, ANZ: Vince Lam

 

CREATIVE AGENCY: SPECIAL

Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Creative Directors: James Sexton & Sarah Parris

Creatives: Lauren Regolini, Locki Choi, Edwin Concubierta & Ekin Gunes

Managing Director: Lauren Portelli

Team Lead: Rebecca Grant

Business Directors: Edward Nash & Kelly Griffiths

Business Manager: Genevieve Bowes

Head of Strategy: Celia Garforth

Strategy Director: JJ Bender

Head of Film & Content Production: Sevda Cemo

Senior Producer: Margot Fitzpatrick

Integrated Producer: Will Sealey

Head of Stills: Nick Lilley

Stills Producer: Danielle Senecky

Head of Design: Adam Shear

Designer: Maggie Webster

Creative Services Manager: Kristie Dagg

PR Managing Director: Alex Bryant

Creative Strategist: Kate Wilkinson

 

FILM PRODUCTION: GOOD OIL

Director: Dave Wood

Executive Producer: Sam Long

Producer: Lee Thomson

Cinematographer: Ross Giardina

 

POST PRODUCTION: ARC EDIT

Editor: Drew Thompson

Online: Richard Lambert

Executive Post Producer: Daniel Fry

Post Producer: Jess Ryan

 

AUDIO POST: RUMBLE STUDIOS

Senior Sound Designer: Cam Milne

Creative Director: Tone Aston

Executive Producer: Michael Gee

Audio Producer: Siena Mascheretti

 

STILLS PRODUCTION: CHEE PRODUCTIONS

Photographer: Christopher Tovo

Executive Producers: Matt Chee & Tamiko Wafer

 

SOCIAL PRODUCTION: SPECIAL MADE

Social Director: James Crawley

Social DOP: George Tyler

Social Offline ​​Editor: Fraser Kelton

Social Online Editor: Brendon Killen

 

MEDIA AGENCY: EssenceMediacom

Client & Planning Lead: Nathaniel Thompson

Group Strategy Director: Marine Turner

Marketplace Director: Patrick Fakiye

Digital Director: Matt Leahy




Special uber one

