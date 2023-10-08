B&T’s Campaign Of The Month – The Monkeys’ Telstra Epic Takes The Win

The Monkey’s epic work for Telstra has been named B&T’s inaugural campaign for the month of September.

At two-minutes long, the big budget spot called “This Is Footy Country” was classic Monkeys creative and coincided with the footy finals, running across TV, online, and OOH including at various Aussie stadiums.

The spot ran prodigiously throughout the AFL finals and included the slogan being painted on the hallowed MCG turf.

The work pays homage to grass roots country football and the eccentric and passionate characters that so often make up the game. Re-live the fun again below:

Commenting on the work at the time, The Monkeys’ group chief creative officer , Scott Nowell, said: “The campaign aims to celebrate the deep bond that exists between country footy clubs across Australia and their communities.

“Country footy emphatically represents the very best aspects of these codes, so a chance to shine a spotlight on it – using so much local talent – has been a real joy,” he said.

Telstra’s CMO, Brent Smart, said: “Whether you’re an AFL or NRL fan, footy invokes a feeling in us and a sense of community and it’s in the country where this runs deepest.

“Telstra has a strong affinity with regional Australia and we’ve been working with the AFL and NRL for over two decades, so we decided to marry the two together with our new creative platform, ‘This is Footy Country’.”