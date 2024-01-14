B&T’s Campaign Of The Month December 2023 – CHEP Delivers A Shocker For Queensland Health

B&T’s Campaign Of The Month December 2023 – CHEP Delivers A Shocker For Queensland Health
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



CHEP’s terrifying summer work for Queensland Health has won the B&T Campaign of the Month for December.

The campaign saw the agency take a fresh look at the classic “Slip, Slop Slap” messaging to keep Australians safe in the sun by recasting the giant orange orb as a mysterious killer.

This campaign, titled “You Do The 5. You Survive” aimed to educate Queenslanders about the importance of slipping on a shirt, slopping on sunscreen, slapping on a hat, seeking shade and sliding on sunglasses.

CHEP Network Brisbane’s ECD, Paul Shearer, said that its audience knew they needed to be sun safe but, “unfortunately they’re not putting that into action.

“It’s scary. We knew we had to do something different to engage a notoriously difficult audience.

“So we made some scary film trailers to get under their advertising radars and remind them that the sun can actually kill.”

The campaign ran across online video and audio, social media and a range of out-of-home placements.

We loved this Queensland Health campaign for its novel take on the classic public health campaign and the raw production value. We’ll be checking to see how it performed soon.

This campaign had some stiff competition for the Campaign of the Month gong. Excluding all the Christmas ads — you can read our picks of the best here — we loved Droga5’s work for Royal Enfield and the North Face’s attempt to win back an unhappy customer by helicoptering in a waterproof rain jacket to the top of a New Zealand mountain.




CHEP Queesland Health

