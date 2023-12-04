Droga5 London Launches First Campaign For ADV New Motorcycle

In their first campaign since winning the global ADV business this past summer, Droga5 London has worked with Royal Enfield to launch their new motorcycle, the Himalayan.

The bike was designed for the unpredictability of the Himalayas, and the new platform takes inspiration from the ‘change of plan’ mindset that is required when traversing the infamous mountains. The campaign is fully integrated with a new design system, photography and film.

The film, directed by Academy Award winners Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, juxtaposes expectation with reality. You go with a plan in mind, but the mountain has a different one. It features CS Santosh, professional Indian off-road and endurance rider, alongside Jesslina Nayyar, with the music production being lead by Grammy Award winner Lorne Balfe and Dirty Soup.

The photography, shot by Achille Mauri, captures this mindset with rugged shots of the new bike in action across the awe inspiring Himalayan mountain range, alongside a stunning set of editorial content for a launch ‘zine.

The campaign is the culmination of a stretch of launch activity from Royal Enfield including embargoed media rides in October, a full reveal at EICMA in November and a final launch moment at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse event in Goa. Droga5 London’s design language and films have acted as backdrop to all of this activity; the campaign is now live in earnest with bikes available to buy in India from December, with Europe by the middle of next year.

“The film was conceived and created by the most incredible team of Royal Enfield clients, Droga5, Oscar winning director duo Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, and last but certainly not least, the Himalayan mountains. We could not have scripted the crazy and unpredictable elements that the mountain threw our way: the altitude sickness, the crazy weather conditions, the landslides, the beauty, but the Royal Enfield Himalayan was always prepped and primed to take on whatever the mountain had in store,” said Shelley Smoler, chief creative officer at Droga5 London

“The all new Himalayan is a creature of its environment. Whatever your plans are, they’re likely to change. The team from Droga5 helped us catch this perfectly: glossy bike shots juxtaposed with the harsh reality of riding in the mountains, all tied together with the recurring reminder that the ‘mountain has other plans’. Paired with the distinctive and ownable design language, this campaign has captured the spirit of the all-new Himalayan – an equilibrium between man, machine and terrain. We love it,” said Adarsh Saxena, global brand lead-adventure and Royal Enfield

