North Face Choppers In Jacket To Furious Hiker In The Marketing Save Of 2023

Outdoor clothing brand The North Face is being hailed for one of the marketing stunts of 2023 that has since gone on to rack up a staggering 16 million views online.
It all kicked off when American tourist Jennifer Jensen was hiking in New Zealand’s Queenstown region for her 30th birthday and proceeded to get drenched in heavy rain despite her black waterproof rain jacket she’d recently purchased from the outdoor clothing brand.
As angry people do, Jensen then made a 30-second TikTok video roasting the jacket’s failing, which she posted to her “minimal followers” online.
Complaining about the waterproof merits of the jacket, Jensen raged: “Listen, I don’t want a refund. I want you to redesign this raincoat to make it waterproof and express delivery it up to the top of Hooker Valley Lake in New Zealand where I will be waiting. I’ll be the only one up here looking like a drowned rat. Waterproof my arse!”
@fannypack310
@thenorthface i'm not mad i'm disappointed …and wet
The TikTok video quickly went viral and soon reached The North Face marketing team who not only reached out to offer her a new rain jacket but to ask Jensen to be part of a marketing video involving a helicopter.
The second clip published on The North Face TikTok page shows a staffer grabbing a red women’s jacket before jumping in a helicopter. It then mets the hiker in the mountains to personally deliver her the jacket, as she had asked for express delivery.
Jensen’s video racked up close to 11.5 million views, while North Face’s response garnered almost 4.5 million. Watch it below:
@thenorthface
Replying to @Timbrodini We were busy express delivering @Jenn her jacket at the top of mountain. Thanks for the help Jossi!
Social media were big fans of the rapid response too! “Well done marketing team, perfect response,” one person commented. While another said: “They saw an opportunity and absolutely smashed it.”
A another wrote: “This is customer service.”
“A brand that understood the assignment,” someone else said.
Another added they were “very impressed” and another said: “Say WHAT? I think they may have redeemed themselves.”
Stop Being A Water Waster! Sydney Schoolboy Urges Everyone To Save Water
A 10-year-old Sydney schoolboy has joined forces with Australian actor Shane Jacobson to urge residents across Greater Sydney to save water as unpredictable weather conditions and a hot summer put pressure on a looming drought. Following a nationwide search, Kobi Bartlett, from Sydney’s South, was picked to play 10-year-old Shane Jacobson in the campaign designed […]
Reddit Updates Conversation Placement Ads Formats
Reddit has announced updates to its new ads placement with Carousel Ads and Product Ads. These new units, placed in the heart of Reddit discussions, provide an even more dynamic and compelling way for advertisers to scale to relevant audiences, deliver deeper value to users, and drive stronger, full-funnel performance among the hundreds of thousands […]
Full Throttle Into 2024: Drive.com.au Announces 12 New Products In 2024 Upfronts
Automotive Network Drive has announced its 2024 upfronts, its biggest in more than a decade, with a suite of more than 12 new products that underpin its vision to be the number one automotive network in Australia. Now in its 27th year and with a monthly audience of 2.45 million, Drive is leveraging its reputation […]
Journalist Tegan George Suing Network 10 After Being Left With “Trauma” From Bushfire Reporting
It's been a rocky road for many people & agencies in 2023; however, it's been all sunshine & rainbows for 10's lawyers.
As Big Spenders Flee, X Pivots To SMBs To Fill Ad Dollar Deficit
Elon's halo continues to slip. Joining Albo's, Harry's, Meghan's and Optus' similar downward trajectory.
Foxtel Group Extends Partnership With Mindshare For A Further Three Years
Mindshare Christmas bash upgraded from "house" to "spirits included" after Foxtel re-signs.
Sleeping Duck’s Cheeky Campaign Exposes Its Competitors Tricks
A clever tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign exposing dodgy online sales practices has the potential to succeed where complaints to regulators are failing to stop rip-offs. That’s what Sleeping Duck, one of Australia’s most ethical and successful mattress makers, is banking on with a new video podcast that exposes a fake “independent” product-rating website set up by […]
oOh!media Unveils 51 New Large Format Sites This Year
oOh!media continues to rapidly expand its large format digital network, launching seven new sites at premium locations across major arterials in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The latest large format digitals include another premium site in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Mosman. Positioned at the gateway of the lower north shore on Military Road, the high-impact […]
Bear Meets Eagle On Fire Unveils “Until Then” Mark II For NRMA
If there's a HOT agency at the moment, it has to be Bear Meets Eagle On Fire. Get your fingers burnt with this latest.
Seven Uses Gen AI to Push Tech Boundaries With Ignite
The Seven Network revealed the results of the second round of its flagship innovation initiative – Ignite – which saw seven employee-led generative AI concepts selected for prototype development. An inspiring three-week event, Ignite brings together internal cross-functional teams of engineers, data scientists, product managers and staff from across the business to collaborate and develop […]
Creative Tensions Boil Over In Witty New Work From Apple
Is it just B&T or does Apple continually spruiking the filmmaking credentials of its phones undermine actual filmmaking?
Shannon Noll Records Aussie-Rock Twist On Christmas Classic For Jetstar Campaign
Shannon Noll's agent receives rare call as Jetstar enlists singer for new campaign. Guy reported to be seething.
Rolling Stone AU/NZ Unveils Its 50 Living Icons Edition
Rolling Stone's living icons edition is here and it'll make difficult reading for Kyle and Ray Hadley.
Australia’s Greatest Ever Ad – The Finalists!
The end is in sight for B&T's search for Australia's greatest ever ad. You can hasten its demise by voting pronto.
CHEP Delivers A Horror Movie For Queensland Health’s Sun Safety Campaign
Queenslanders again reminded to slip, slop, slap. Also reminded not to constantly bang on about XXXX Gold & the Broncos.
Australian Agency Engaging.io Slam Dunks With Texas NBA Team
Australian tech consultancy Engaging.io has scored a major business win with the appointment by a leading Texas-based US National Basketball Association (NBA) team to revolutionise its marketing and communication strategies. The powerhouse NBA franchise turned to Sydney-headquartered Engaging to spearhead a major HubSpot implementation, driving greater efficiencies, personalisation and a more seamless experience for fans. […]
Monkeys’ Tara Ford Appointed CCO Of Accenture Song’s APAC & Latin Growth Markets
Can't even remember to get the milk in the morning? Spare a thought for Tara Ford & this seemingly demanding new role.
SMI Data: Outdoor’s October Bookings Up Almost 20% YOY
Latest data shows outdoor proving to be adland's current shining light. Discover who's less illuminated here too.
Dentsu QLD Partners With DeadlyScience & UnLtd To Drive STEM Programs With First Nations Youth
Dentsu Queensland has formed a strategic partnership with DeadlyScience, an organisation that provides science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) resources to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander students across Australia. The partnership is in collaboration with UnLtd, which helps connect the media and marketing industries with charities helping children and young people at risk. This is […]
Gen Z Drives Growth At Vogue Australia
Data shows Vogue Australia pulling the Zs. However, Women's Weekly has all but sewn up the Royals & the scones lovers.
Revolution360 Parent Venetian Media Group Acquires Digital Native
Victoria-based Venetian Media Group (VMG) has acquired web and digital strategy shop Digital Native. Lead image L-R: VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick; Digital Native big chief, Matt Gardan. Digital Native specialises in digital strategy, branding, UX and web design it has deep experience in renewables, emerging technology and not-for-profit. Its web design process and collaborative approach […]
Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats
One of Australia’s biggest off-street car and motorbike festivals, Rare Spares Rockynats, is returning to Rockhampton for Easter 2024 and has kicked off its promotional calendar with a high-octane media campaign. The two-phase campaign, via award-winning marketing agency Murmur-Group, will launch across large format out-of-home and retail placements and will be supported by local radio, […]
Think HQ & Cancer Council Victoria Engage Multicultural Audiences To Increase Bowel Screening Numbers
Working with multicultural community groups in Victoria, Think HQ has created a campaign for bowel screening for Cancer Council Victoria. The campaign specifically targets Victorian Punjabi, Hindi, and Vietnamese-speaking groups to encourage the use of bowel screening tests. Australians aged 50-74 receive a free home bowel screening test kit in the mail every two years […]
Drink Driving Myths Busted In New Campaign From TAC Via Clems
They're the two words that destroy any night out, but there's no shying away from the designated driver.
Air New Zealand & Bastion Shine Save Christmas With Their Latest Campaign
When it comes to New Zealanders, are they really just glorified Tasmanians who are much better at sport?
Google To Pay $111m To News Publishers In Canada
Google lumped with latest $100 million-plus fine. Which, when it's all said & done, is like 50 cents to the rest of us.
Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Takes The Crown For Entertainment
Much like navigating the single-malt whiskey menu at Rockpool, Thursday night TV proves a tricky one for network bosses.
Before Adland: Luke Spano’s High-Stakes Switch
The Avid Collective MD reveals his life pre-adland. As exciting as it is, it's not international playboy spy & Lothario.
New Study Busts Aussie Advertisers Over False “Clean, Green & Sustainable” Claims
Aussie adland in strife over some of its 'green' claims. By that we mean environmental claims, NOT fibrous vegetables.
Network 10’s Rod Prosser On TV Ratings: “One Measurement System Is Better For The Industry”
The only thing B&T would love more than a chat with Rod Prosser would be a game of squash. Yes, he's a 'yellow dot' man.
It’s Friday Quiz Time Again!
Take B&T's trivia quiz for your chance to win a $100 booze voucher and possible cirrhosis of a major internal organ.
Innocent Bystander Wines Challenge The Boring With New Campaign
As the Latins famously say "in vino veritas" or "in wine, there is truth". And, truthfully speaking, B&T hated this ad.
Apple Enlists Taika Waititi For Gorgeous (& Not Christmas) New Work!
Think the month leading into Christmas is all Curtis Stone's Christmas prawns? It's Apple to the rescue today, readers.
Clean Up Australia Unveils Brand Refresh Via uberbrand
Do you have "litterbug" on either your resume or LinkedIn profile? Change your trashy ways immediately on this news.
Musk: Advertisers “Go Fuck Yourselves”
B&T warns this article contains language readers may find offensive. And by that we don't mean Elon Musk.
Triple M Puts The Gold Back In The Gold Coast
The Gold Coast is Australia's "glitter strip". That is if you think bogans, bikies & personal trainers are "glitter".