Sunday TV Wrap: 60 Minutes Latest To Enjoy MAFS’ Halo Effect

B&T Magazine
Once again questions need to be raised over the new VOZ numbers after the program directly after MAFS – in this instance 60 Minutes – pulled unusually high numbers.

MAFS was the most watched show of the night with a national reach of 2.25 million. 60 Minutes – which aired directly after – did 2.04 million.

Again, viewers need only watch a single minute of a program for it to be counted in VOZ’s numbers. Which again leads B&T to believe that viewers had been lazy with the remote control.

OzTAM CEO Karen Halligan has refuted that the numbers are inaccurate. You can read her response to B&T on the matter HERE.

All this left Idol with 1.87 million and 10’s Survivor with 1.081million.

You can check out the top 30 shows from Sunday below:

 

 

 




