Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS & Clarkson’s Farm Has Nine Crowing

Clarkson’s Farm was arguably the standout of the telly numbers last night posting an impressive national reach of 1.48 million according to VOX numbers.

That combined with the near invincible MAFS (2.34 million) and it was a happy Wednesday for Nine bosses.

HOWEVER, Clarkson’s Farm’s success may have come from the new VOZ ratings system that says viewers only have to watch one-minute of a show for it to count. As Clarkson followed MAFS it’s safe to say a lot of viewers probably hadn’t yet reached for the remote.

MAFS easily saw off rivals Idol (1.41 million) and 10’s Survivor (1.01 million).

In the hotly contested battle of the early evening game shows, Seven’s The Chase gained the ascendency with 1.31 million to Nine’s heavily promoted Tipping Point with 1.15 million. 10’s Deal Or No Deal was a long way off with just 490,000.

Seven’s 6pm news won the bulletins battle, it posted 2.08 million to Nine’s 1.76 million. ACA had 1.5 million.

In the battle for breakfast, Sunrise (928,000) saw off Today (789,000).

Best for the ABC was its 7pm news bulletin (1.16 million), 7.30 (1.15 million), the returning Spicks And Specks (1.02 million) and a repeat of Hard Quiz (777,000).

10 did well with The Project (869,000) and 10 News First (591,000).

Check out Wednesday’s top 30 programs below:

