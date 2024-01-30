Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Outguns Idol & Survivor As Networks Roll Out Their 2024 Heavy Hitters

It’s our second day of the new era of VOZ reporting and it’s all good new for Nine’s juggernaut, the returning 2024 season of MAFS.

As a quick refresh, VOZ replaces the typical OzTAM metro numbers with a national reach number which translates to anyone who interacted with a show for longer than a minute.

MAFS enjoyed a national reach of 2.46 million and won bragging rights over rival Seven’s debuting Australian Idol (1.78 million) and the launch of 10’s Survivor (1.12 million).

Meanwhile, Nine’s heavily promoted new 5pm game show – the Todd Woodbridge fronted Tipping Point – did well with 1.39 million. In promising news for Nine, Tipping Point beat both Seven’s The Chase (1.28 million) and 10’s returning Deal Or No Deal (656,000).

In the battle of the news bulletins, Seven’s 6pm news did 2.25 million, Nine’s had 1.95 million and the ABC’s 7pm news did 1.18 million. ACA posted 1.86 million.

Things continue to tighten at breakfast, with Today (922,000) starting to breathe down the neck of rival Sunrise (968,000).

Other standouts for Seven included Home And Away (1.51 million) and an Audience With Kylie (1.09 million).

Nine did well with Australian Crime Stories (1.15 million) and 9News Afternoon (840,000).

10’s other doers included The Project (1.07 million) and 10 News First (731,000).

ABC’s Nemesis pulled 1.42 million and a repeat of The Cloud Under The Sea drew 649,000.

 

 

 

 

 

 




