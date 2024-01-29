“I’ve Ugly Cried, I’ve Laughed Until I Almost Puked”: Grant Denyer Talks To B&T On The Relaunch Of Deal Or No Deal Tonight!

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Eleven years since it last graced our television screens, Deal Or No Deal is back and better than ever. Host Grant Denyer sat down with B&T to talk about what it means to be involved in the refresh of the iconic game show.

It is a problem many families know all too well, how do we keep the whole family entertained at 6pm without subjecting them to the constant stream of bad news stories? Channel Ten took that dilemma and responded with a bright and shiny new season of Deal Or No Deal, hosted by Denyer, airing at 6pm Mondays – Fridays.

“I think 10 realises not all Australian families want to watch wall to wall news at 6pm, and as a father of three young girls, I absolutely agree. It’s nice to have a safe alternative for the family to turn to at 6pm that lightens your family dinner time with something everyone can watch where you won’t see or hear anything unsafe for younger family members. I’m proud of being that free-to-air safe haven and entertainment alternative. I’m totally up for entertaining escapism with some thrill a minute, laugh out loud, big money madness,” said Denyer.




