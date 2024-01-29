“I’ve Ugly Cried, I’ve Laughed Until I Almost Puked”: Grant Denyer Talks To B&T On The Relaunch Of Deal Or No Deal Tonight!

Eleven years since it last graced our television screens, Deal Or No Deal is back and better than ever. Host Grant Denyer sat down with B&T to talk about what it means to be involved in the refresh of the iconic game show.

It is a problem many families know all too well, how do we keep the whole family entertained at 6pm without subjecting them to the constant stream of bad news stories? Channel Ten took that dilemma and responded with a bright and shiny new season of Deal Or No Deal, hosted by Denyer, airing at 6pm Mondays – Fridays.

“I think 10 realises not all Australian families want to watch wall to wall news at 6pm, and as a father of three young girls, I absolutely agree. It’s nice to have a safe alternative for the family to turn to at 6pm that lightens your family dinner time with something everyone can watch where you won’t see or hear anything unsafe for younger family members. I’m proud of being that free-to-air safe haven and entertainment alternative. I’m totally up for entertaining escapism with some thrill a minute, laugh out loud, big money madness,” said Denyer.

The original series premiered back in 2003 and finished up after a ten year run in 2013. Previously hosted by Andrew O’Keefe, it quickly become clear that the series would need a big refresh if it was to appeal to modern audiences.

“It’s larger, more fun, cheekier and with more heart than ever before. Giving out big money is obviously a given, but this is a high- end level-up of the franchise. It’s evolved significantly with the entertainment dialled up to 11. Game shows can be dry and slow… this gets you in the feels and the funnies,” said Denyer.

Denyer is no stranger to hosting game shoes, having previously head up both Family Feud and Million Dollar Minute. Denyer said that this time it feels like more than just a quiz show. “It’s a glamours party atmosphere with far more riches on offer than most other shows. Unlike others, big wins aren’t out of reach on Deal. You just have to make a couple of good decisions, hold your nerve and you can be waking out rich”.

Denyer confessed that he had a lot of nerves heading into the shows premiere not thinking the show would be as good at it is. “I’ve bitten all the nails off my fingers, I’ve ugly cried, I’ve laughed until I almost puked,” he said.

“I’ve help people achieve their dreams. Whether it’s to buy the car of their dreams, paying for an important medical procedure, rebuilding their home or even affording a baby…. it’s soo good being a game show Santa Clause. That makes me so happy”.

Deal Or No Deal premieres at 6pm tonight on Channel Ten.