Thursday TV Ratings: Are The New VOZ Numbers REALLY Giving An Accurate Picture?
Once again all eyes were on the new VOZ TV ratings numbers that launched on Monday. Or, more to the point, their alleged legitimacy.

Predictably, MAFS topped the ratings sheet last night with a national reach of 2.34 million! Sure, no surprises there.

However, it was the efforts of little known Nine program Emergency (1.193 million) that’s starting to ask the real questions. The ambo reality show was the sixth most watched show last night, despite typically reporting fairly low numbers back in its OzTAM reporting days.

Coincidentally, Emergency followed directly after MAFS and as viewers only have to watch a single minute of a program for it to register with VOZ, it’s pretty clear MAFS viewers didn’t switch directly over to Netflix when they got up to go to the lavatory post-MAFS.

Anyway, here's last night's top 30 shows:

 

 

 

 

 

 




