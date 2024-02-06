Monday TV Ratings: Big Miracles’ Debut Proves A Godsend For Nine

Nine’s new IVF doco series Big Miracles proves that TV audiences still have an appetite for new content, with the program debuting with an impressive national reach of 1.64 million viewers according to VOZ overnight numbers.

Predictably, MAFS was again Monday’s standout, posting an impressive 2.51 million viewers. That left Seven’s Idol with 1.56 million and 10’s Survivor with 1.05 million.

Seven won the battle of the news bulletins, its 6pm news pulling 2.26 million to rival Nine’s 1.93 million. ACA had 1.79 million.

The Grammy Awards did well for broadcaster Seven, it peaked at a high of 1.26 million.

Survivor aside, 10’s other doers were The Project (908,000) and a repeat of FBI: Most Wanted (750,000).

Meanwhile, the ABC’s evening ran this way: Nemesis (1.49 million), 7.30 (1,22 million), 7pm news (1.16 million) and Media Watch (879,000).

Check out Monday’s top 30 programs below:

 

 

 

 




